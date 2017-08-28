Freenome Announces Series A Extension Led By Section 32

Section 32, founded by Bill Maris, was joined in this extension by
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freenome, the health technology company reinventing disease management
through non-invasive early detection and intervention, announced today
that it has raised an additional $7 million as an extension to its
previously announced Series A funding, bringing the total to nearly $72
million. The extension was led by Section 32, founded by former GV
(Google Ventures) CEO Bill Maris, and included investments from Anne
Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, and other private and corporate
investors. Proceeds from the Series A funding are being used to
accelerate clinical trials, expand research and bring the company’s
disease screening products to market.
"Freenome is developing accurate, non-invasive screening tools for the
early detection of diseases such as cancer, and earlier detection can
have a profoundly positive impact on patient outcomes," said Maris.
Since 2014, Freenome has been using a combination of machine learning,
biology and computer science to create simple and effective disease
screening assays. To date, the company has collaborated with more than
25 research partners around the world - including Moores Cancer Center
at UC San Diego Health (UCSD), University of California San Francisco
(UCSF) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) - and has gathered and
processed thousands of samples through their active research and
clinical trials programs. Freenome is also working with five
pharmaceutical companies to validate the company’s software as a
potential solution for clinical trial stratification and precision
prescribing.
“Our mission is to help clinicians find signs of disease at their most
manageable stages so that outcomes for people fighting deadly diseases
like cancer improve,” said Gabe Otte, co-founder and Chief Executive
Officer of Freenome. “The group of investors supporting Freenome bring a
wealth of expertise in building world-class companies and we are
grateful for the partnership we’ve developed with Bill Maris and the
other forward-thinking investors who continue to help strategically
advise Freenome. With this additional funding, we will further
accelerate our research and clinical trial collaborations and continue
advancing our first products towards regulatory review.”
Through internal research programs, Freenome has discovered novel
signatures independent of traditional mutation calling, such as
immunological and metabolic changes in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and other
analytes, that are more robust for early cancer detection and allow for
a cost-effective assay. Freenome is currently focused on scaling its
technology and the accuracy of screenings for four types of cancer -
lung, colorectal, breast and prostate - with plans to address other
forms of cancer and diseases.
Additional investors in the Series A financing include Andreessen
Horowitz, Asset Management Ventures, Charles River Ventures, Data
Collective (DCVC), Founders Fund, GV (Google Ventures), Innovation
Endeavors, Polaris Partners, Spectrum 28 and Verily, the life sciences
subsidiary of Alphabet.
