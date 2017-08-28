Genentech (RHHBY) Gains Priority Review for Another Drug, This Time for Lymphoma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA)
and granted Priority Review for Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) in
combination with chemotherapy followed by Gazyva alone for people with
previously untreated follicular lymphoma, one of the most common blood
cancers among adults. Follicular lymphoma, a slow-growing (indolent)
form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is incurable and characterized by cycles
of remission and relapse.
“Based on the GALLIUM
study, Gazyva-based treatment significantly improved progression-free
survival over the current standard of care, and we are committed to
bringing this potential new option to patients as soon as possible.”
“Follicular lymphoma becomes harder to treat each time it returns, and
the goal of initial treatment is to prevent the cancer from progressing
for as long as possible,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical
officer and head of Global Product Development. “Based on the GALLIUM
study, Gazyva-based treatment significantly improved progression-free
survival over the current standard of care, and we are committed to
bringing this potential new option to patients as soon as possible.”
The sBLA is based on results of the GALLIUM study, which is the first
Phase III study in previously untreated follicular lymphoma to show
superior progression-free survival (PFS) over Rituxan®
(rituximab)-based treatment, the current standard of care. Adverse
events (AEs) with either Gazyva or Rituxan were consistent with those
seen in previous studies.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval under Priority Review
by December 23, 2017. Priority Review designation is granted to
medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide
significant improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the
treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a serious disease. Additional
submissions of the GALLIUM data to health authorities around the world
are ongoing.
About the GALLIUM study
GALLIUM (NCT01332968) is a global Phase III open-label, multicenter,
randomized two-arm study examining the efficacy and safety of Gazyva
plus chemotherapy followed by Gazyva alone for up to two years, as
compared head-to-head against Rituxan plus chemotherapy followed by
Rituxan alone for up to two years. Chemotherapies used were CHOP, CVP or
bendamustine and were selected by each participating study site prior to
beginning enrollment. GALLIUM included 1,401 patients with previously
untreated indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL), of which 1,202
patients had follicular lymphoma. The primary endpoint of the study was
investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with
follicular lymphoma, with secondary endpoints including PFS assessed by
independent review committee (IRC) in patients with follicular lymphoma,
PFS in the overall study population (iNHL), response rate (overall
response, ORR; and complete response, CR), overall survival (OS) and
safety. The study is being conducted in cooperation with the GLSG
(Germany), the East German Study Group Hematology and Oncology (OSHO;
Germany) and the NCRI (United Kingdom). Results after a follow-up period
of 41.1 months showed:
-
Gazyva-based treatment reduced the risk of disease worsening or death
(PFS, as assessed by investigator) by 32 percent compared to
Rituxan-based treatment (HR=0.68; 95 percent CI 0.54-0.87; p=0.0016).
-
IRC-assessed PFS was consistent with investigator-assessed PFS. As
assessed by IRC, Gazyva-based treatment reduced the risk of disease
worsening or death by 28 percent compared to Rituxan-based treatment
(HR=0.72; 95 percent CI 0.56-0.93; p=0.0018). Median PFS has not yet
been reached in either treatment arm.
-
The most common Grade 3-5 AEs that occurred more often in the Gazyva
arm compared to the Rituxan arm were low white blood cell count
(neutropenia, 46.7 percent vs. 39.5 percent), infections (20.3 percent
vs. 16.4 percent), infusion-related reactions (IRRs, 12.4 percent vs.
6.7 percent), low platelet count (thrombocytopenia, 6.1 percent vs.
2.7 percent), new tumors (second malignancies, 4.7 percent vs. 2.7
percent) and cardiac events (3.9 percent vs. 2.8 percent).
GALLIUM is the third positive Phase III study for Gazyva, following the
CLL11 study in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL) and the GADOLIN study in patients with indolent
(slow-growing) non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma whose disease progressed during or
within six months of prior Rituxan-based therapy.
About Follicular Lymphoma
Follicular lymphoma is the most common indolent (slow-growing) form of
non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one in five cases of
NHL. It is considered incurable and relapse is common. In the United
States, it is estimated that more than 14,000 new cases of follicular
lymphoma will be diagnosed in 2017.
About Gazyva
Gazyva is an engineered monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20,
a protein found on certain types of B-cells. It is thought to work by
attacking targeted cells both directly and together with the body's
immune system. Gazyva was discovered by Roche Glycart AG, a wholly
owned, independent research unit of Roche. In the United States, Gazyva
is part of a collaboration between Genentech and Biogen.
Combination studies investigating Gazyva with other approved or
investigational medicines, including cancer immunotherapies and small
molecule inhibitors, are planned or underway across a range of blood
cancers.
Gazyva U.S. Indications
Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) is a prescription medicine used:
-
With the chemotherapy drug, chlorambucil, to treat chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL) in adults who have not had previous CLL treatment.
-
With the chemotherapy drug, bendamustine, followed by Gazyva alone for
follicular lymphoma (FL) in adults who did not respond to a
rituximab-containing regimen, or whose FL returned after such
treatment.
Important Safety Information
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effects
they experience. Gazyva can cause side effects that can become serious
or life threatening, including:
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV): Hepatitis B can cause liver failure and
death. If a patient has had history of hepatitis B infection, Gazyva
could cause it to return. Patients should not receive Gazyva if they
have active hepatitis B liver disease. The patient’s doctor or
healthcare team will need to screen for hepatitis B before, and monitor
the patient for hepatitis during and after, treatment with Gazyva.
Sometimes this will require treatment for hepatitis B. Symptoms of
hepatitis include: worsening of fatigue and yellow discoloration of skin
or eyes.
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a rare
and serious brain infection caused by a virus. PML can be fatal. A
patient’s weakened immune system could put the patient at risk. The
patient’s doctor will watch for symptoms. Symptoms of PML include:
confusion, difficulty talking or walking, dizziness or loss of balance,
and vision problems.
Additional possible serious side effects of Gazyva:
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effects they
experience. Gazyva can cause side effects that may become severe or life
threatening, including:
-
Infusion Reactions: These side effects may occur during or
within 24 hours of any Gazyva infusion. Some infusion reactions can be
serious, including, but not limited to, severe allergic reactions
(anaphylaxis), acute life-threatening breathing problems, or other
life-threatening infusion reactions. If a patient has a reaction, the
infusion is either slowed or stopped until the patient’s symptoms are
resolved. Most patients are able to complete infusions and receive
medication again. However, if the infusion reaction is serious, the
infusion of Gazyva will be permanently stopped. The patient’s
healthcare team will take steps to help lessen any side effects the
patient may have to the infusion process. The patient may be given
medicines to take before each Gazyva treatment. Signs of infusion
reactions may include: tiredness, dizziness, headache, redness of the
face, nausea, chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing problems,
and chest pain
-
Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS): Tumor lysis syndrome, including
fatal cases, has been reported in patients receiving Gazyva. Gazyva
works to break down cancer cells quickly. As cancer cells break apart,
their contents are released into the blood. These contents may cause
damage to organs and the heart, and may lead to kidney failure
requiring the need for dialysis treatment. The patient’s doctor may
prescribe medication to help prevent TLS. The patient’s doctor will
also conduct regular blood tests to check for TLS. Symptoms of TLS may
include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and tiredness
-
Infections: While a patient is taking Gazyva, the patient may
develop infections. Some of these infections may be severe. Fatal
infections have been reported, so the patient should be sure to talk
to the doctor if the patient thinks the patient has one. Patients with
active infection should not be treated with Gazyva. The patient’s risk
for infections may continue even after the patient stops taking
Gazyva. The patient’s doctor may prescribe medications to help prevent
infections. Symptoms of infection include fever and cough
-
Low White Blood Cell Count: When a patient has an abnormally
low count of infection-fighting white blood cells, it is called
neutropenia. While the patient is taking Gazyva, the patient’s doctor
will do blood work to check the patient’s white blood cell counts.
Severe and life-threatening neutropenia can develop during or after
treatment with Gazyva. Some cases of neutropenia can last for more
than one month. If a patient’s white blood cell count is low, the
patient’s doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections
-
Low Platelet Count: Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss.
Gazyva may reduce the number of platelets the patient has in the
blood; having low platelet count is called thrombocytopenia. This may
affect the clotting process. While the patient is taking Gazyva, the
patient’s doctor will do blood work to check the patient’s platelet
count. Severe and life-threatening thrombocytopenia can develop during
or after treatment with Gazyva. If the patient’s platelet count gets
too low, the treatment may be delayed or reduced
Most common side effects of Gazyva
The most common side effects of Gazyva in CLL are infusion reactions,
low white blood cell counts, low platelet counts, low red blood cell
counts, fever, cough, nausea, and diarrhea.
The safety of Gazyva was evaluated based on 392 patients with indolent
NHL (iNHL) of whom 81 percent had follicular lymphoma. In patients with
follicular lymphoma, the most common side effects that were seen were
consistent with the overall population who had iNHL.
The most common side effects of Gazyva are infusion reactions, low white
blood cell counts, nausea, fatigue, cough, diarrhea, constipation,
fever, low platelet counts, vomiting, upper respiratory tract infection,
decreased appetite, joint or muscle pain, sinusitis, low red blood cell
counts, general weakness, and urinary tract infection.
Before receiving Gazyva, patients should talk to their doctor about:
Immunizations: Before receiving Gazyva therapy, the patient
should tell the patient’s healthcare provider if the patient has
recently received or is scheduled to receive a vaccine. Patients who are
treated with Gazyva should not receive live vaccines.
Pregnancy: A patient should tell the doctor if the patient is
pregnant, plans to become pregnant, or is breastfeeding. Gazyva may harm
the unborn baby. Mothers who have been exposed to Gazyva during
pregnancy should discuss the safety and timing of live virus
vaccinations for their infants with their child’s healthcare providers.
It is not known if Gazyva may pass into the patient’s breast milk. The
patient should speak to the doctor about using Gazyva if the patient is
breastfeeding.
Patients must tell their doctor about any side effects.
These are not all of the possible side effects of Gazyva. For more
information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Gazyva is available by prescription only.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088, or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please visit http://www.Gazyva.com
for the Gazyva full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS,
for additional Important Safety Information.
Rituxan Indications
Rituxan® (rituximab) injection, for intravenous use, is
indicated for the treatment of patients with:
-
Low-grade or follicular CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a
single-agent therapy in patients whose disease recurred or did not
respond to initial treatment
-
Follicular CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as an initial
treatment with chemotherapy, and in patients whose initial treatment
was successful, as a single-agent follow-up therapy
-
Low-grade CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a single-agent
follow-up therapy for patients who did not progress on initial
treatment with CVP chemotherapy
-
CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as an
initial treatment in combination with CHOP chemotherapy
-
CD20-positive chronic lymphocytic leukemia in combination with FC
chemotherapy as an initial treatment or as a treatment after disease
has recurred
People with serious infections should not receive Rituxan.
It is not known if Rituxan is safe or effective in children.
Important Safety Information:
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effects they
experience. Rituxan can cause serious side effects that can lead to
death, including:
-
Infusion Reactions: may occur during or within 24 hours of the
infusion. The patient’s doctor should give the patient medicines
before their treatment. Symptoms can include hives, rash, itching,
facial or oral swelling, sudden cough, shortness of breath, difficulty
breathing, weakness, dizziness, feeling faint, racing heart, or chest
pain.
-
Severe Skin and Mouth Reactions: symptoms can include painful
sores, ulcers, or blisters on the skin, lips or mouth; peeling skin;
rash; or pustules.
-
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: may cause serious liver
problems including liver failure and death. If patients have had
hepatitis B or are carriers of HBV, receiving Rituxan could cause the
virus to become an active infection again. Patients should not receive
Rituxan if they have active HBV liver disease. The patient’s doctor
will do blood tests to check for HBV infection prior to treatment and
will monitor the patient during and for several months following their
treatment.
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): a rare,
serious brain infection that can lead to severe disability and death
and for which there is no known prevention, treatment or cure.
Symptoms can include difficulty thinking, loss of balance, changes in
speech or walking, weakness on one side of the body, or blurred or
lost vision.
What are the additional possible serious side effects of Rituxan?
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effects they
experience. Rituxan can cause serious side effects that can lead to
death, including:
-
Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS): may cause kidney failure and the
need for dialysis treatment, abnormal heart rhythm, and can lead to
death. The patient’s doctor may give the patient medicines before
their treatment to help prevent TLS.
-
Serious Infections: can happen during and after treatment and
can lead to death. These infections may be bacterial, fungal, or
viral. Symptoms can include fever; cold or flu symptoms; earache or
headache; pain during urination; white patches in the mouth or throat;
cuts or scrapes that are red, warm, swollen or painful.
-
Heart Problems: symptoms can include chest pain and irregular
heartbeats that may require treatment. The patient’s doctor may need
to stop their treatment.
-
Kidney Problems: the patient’s doctor should do blood tests to
check how well the patient’s kidneys are working.
-
Stomach and Serious Bowel Problems: can include blockage or
tears in the bowel that can lead to death. Stomach area pain during
treatment can be a symptom.
-
Low Blood Cell Counts: the patient’s blood cell counts may be
monitored during treatment.
The most common side effects of Rituxan are infusion reactions, chills,
infections, body aches, tiredness, and low white blood cells.
Other side effects with Rituxan include:
-
aching joints during or within hours of receiving an infusion
-
more frequent upper respiratory tract infection
Patients must tell their doctor if they are pregnant, plan to become
pregnant, or are breastfeeding. It is not known if Rituxan may harm the
patient’s unborn baby or pass into the patient’s breast milk. Women
should use birth control while using Rituxan and for 12 months after
treatment.
Patients must tell their doctor about any side effect that bothers them
or that does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects
of Rituxan. For more information, patients should ask their doctor or
pharmacist.
Please see the Rituxan full Prescribing Information, including BOXED
WARNINGS and the Medication Guide, for additional Important Safety
Information at http://www.Rituxan.com.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
About Genentech In Hematology
For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more
than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people
with diseases of the blood. In addition to approved medicines,
Genentech’s pipeline of investigational hematology medicines includes an
anti-CD79b antibody drug conjugate (polatuzumab vedotin/RG7596) and a
small molecule antagonist of MDM2 (idasanutlin/RG7388). Genentech’s
dedication to developing novel medicines for blood diseases expands
beyond oncology, with the development of the investigational hemophilia
A treatment emicizumab. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.