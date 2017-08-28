SetPoint Locks in $30 Million Series D Equity Financing

– Funding supports clinical momentum; enables upcoming phase 2
trial in rheumatoid arthritis –
VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetPoint
Medical, a clinical-stage biomedical technology company developing a
bioelectronic therapy for chronic inflammatory diseases, announced today
that it has secured $30 million in Series D equity financing. The Series
D financing will provide SetPoint with funding to further advance the
clinical development of its bioelectronic therapy for chronic,
debilitating inflammatory diseases.
“Rheumatoid arthritis patients and the physicians who treat them
desperately need new treatment options for dealing with this
debilitating disease”
This Series D round includes participation from SetPoint’s existing
investors, including NEA, Morgenthaler, Medtronic, Boston Scientific,
Topspin, Action Potential Venture Capital and others.
“We are grateful for the strong support from our investors who are
aligned with our vision to commercialize life-changing bioelectronic
medicines for patients with debilitating inflammatory diseases,” said Anthony
Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of SetPoint Medical. “SetPoint has
good momentum and this financing, which underscores the significant
progress the company has made, provides the capital to bring
bioelectronic technology one step closer to the clinic by enabling the
next clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis.”
SetPoint is developing a novel
proprietary bioelectronic medicine platform using a small implanted
device that activates the body’s natural Inflammatory
Reflex and produces a systemic anti-inflammatory effect. The
emerging field of bioelectronic medicine aims to address unmet patient
needs by delivering targeted digital doses to modulate physiological
circuits to treat diseases historically treated with drugs.
Chernoff, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SetPoint Medical. “Current
biologic treatments for RA do not work for all patients, are very
expensive and can have severe side effects. With more than $30 billion
spent annually on biologic agents to treat inflammatory diseases, the
time is right for a new approach, and bioelectronic medicine shows
promise as an alternative to conventional therapies.”
About SetPoint Medical
SetPoint
Medical is a privately held biomedical technology company dedicated
to treating patients with debilitating inflammatory diseases using
bioelectronic therapy. SetPoint’s approach is intended to offer patients
and providers an alternative
treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other chronic inflammatory
diseases with less risk and cost than drug therapy.
SetPoint is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that
stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the body’s natural Inflammatory
Reflex, which is intended to produce a potent systemic anti-inflammatory
effect. The company has published positive results from a first-in-human
proof-of-concept trial in rheumatoid arthritis in Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and presented positive results at
the American College of Rheumatology meeting. Current investors
in the company include Morgenthaler Ventures, NEA, Topspin Partners,
Medtronic, GlaxoSmithKline’s Action Potential Venture Capital Limited
and Boston Scientific. For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.