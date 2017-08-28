Gilead (GILD) Goes Big, Pays $11.9 Billion for This SoCal CAR-T Biopharma

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KITE) announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire Kite for $180.00 per share in cash. The transaction, which values Kite at approximately $11.9 billion, was unanimously approved by both the Gilead and Kite Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. The transaction will provide opportunities for diversification of revenues, and is expected to be neutral to earnings by year three and accretive thereafter.

Kite is an industry leader in the emerging field of cell therapy, which uses a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The company has developed engineered cell therapies that express either a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) or an engineered T cell receptor (TCR), depending on the type of cancer. Kite’s most advanced therapy candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), is a CAR T therapy currently under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is expected to be the first to market as a treatment for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL) and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL). The FDA has set a target action date of November 29, 2017 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). A marketing authorization application (MAA) has also been filed for axi-cel for the treatment of relapsed/refractory DLBCL, TFL and PMBCL with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), representing the first submission in Europe for a CAR T therapy. Approval in Europe is expected in 2018. Kite has additional candidates in clinical trials in both hematologic cancers and solid tumors, including KITE-585, a CAR T therapy candidate that targets BCMA expressed in multiple myeloma.

“The acquisition of Kite establishes Gilead as a leader in cellular therapy and provides a foundation from which to drive continued innovation for people with advanced cancers,” said John F. Milligan, PhD, Gilead’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The field of cell therapy has advanced very quickly, to the point where the science and technology have opened a clear path toward a potential cure for patients. We are greatly impressed with the Kite team and what they have accomplished, and share their belief that cell therapy will be the cornerstone of treating cancer. Our similar cultures and histories of driving rapid innovation in order to bring more effective and safer products to as many patients as possible make this an excellent strategic fit.”

Research and development as well as the commercialization operations for Kite will remain based in Santa Monica, California, with product manufacturing remaining in El Segundo, California.

“From the release of our pivotal data for axi-cel, to our potential approval by the FDA, this is a year of milestones. Each and every accomplishment is a reflection of the talent that is unique to Kite. We are excited that Gilead, one of the most innovative companies in the industry, recognized this value and shares our passion for developing cutting-edge and potentially curative therapies for patients,” said Arie Belldegrun, MD, FACS, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kite. “CAR T has the potential to become one of the most powerful anti-cancer agents for hematologic cancers. With Gilead’s expertise and support, we hope to fulfill that potential by rapidly accelerating our robust pipeline and next-generation research and manufacturing technologies for the benefit of patients around the world.”

Benefits of the Transaction

Near-term Product Opportunity

Axi-cel approval for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma is expected in Q4 2017 in the United States and in 2018 in Europe

U.S. commercial launch and manufacturing preparations complete

Building infrastructure in Europe

Robust Pipeline and Technology Platform to Drive Future Growth

Multiple development programs ongoing to broaden axi-cel utilization in earlier lines of therapy in aggressive NHL and other B-cell malignancies

Advancing additional CAR Ts to treat multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia

Progressing TCRs for potential use in solid tumors

Positions Gilead to be a Global Leader in Oncology and Cell Therapy

Cell therapy has generated compelling clinical data in patients for whom all other treatments have failed

Axi-cel, coupled with Kite’s leading manufacturing capabilities and its portfolio of next-generation technologies and therapy candidates, will serve as a foundation for Gilead’s efforts to build an industry-leading cell therapy franchise

Leverages Gilead’s Core Capabilities to Maximize the Value of Kite’s Portfolio

Ability to drive continuous scientific and medical innovation that improves or replaces existing products

Demonstrated ability to scale complicated manufacturing processes to meet patient demand

Rapid design and execution of clinical development programs that shorten development timelines

Successful track record of launching innovative, specialty medicines

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the merger agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kite’s common stock at a price of $180.00 per share in cash. Following successful completion of the tender offer, Gilead will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer through a second step merger at the same price as in the tender offer.

The consummation of the tender offer is subject to various conditions, including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Kite shares on a fully diluted basis, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other customary conditions.

Gilead plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The tender offer is not subject to a financing condition.

The $180.00 per share acquisition price represents a 29 percent premium to Kite’s closing on Friday, August 25, and a 50 percent premium to the company’s 30-day volume weighted average stock price.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Lazard are acting as financial advisors to Gilead. Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Kite. Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC also provided advice to Kite. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as legal counsel to Gilead and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Cooley LLP are serving as legal counsel to Kite.

About Kite

Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid, long-term, durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care. The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. On March 31, 2017, Kite submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for its lead product candidate, axi-cel, as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Kite received priority review on May 29, 2017 with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date set for November 29, 2017. This submission comes after positive results from Kite’s ZUMA-1 pivotal trial with axi-cel in patients with chemorefractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Kite is based in Santa Monica, California. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.