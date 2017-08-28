Gilead (GILD) Goes Big, Pays $11.9 Billion for This SoCal CAR-T Biopharma

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:
KITE) announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive
agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire Kite for $180.00 per
share in cash. The transaction, which values Kite at approximately $11.9
billion, was unanimously approved by both the Gilead and Kite Boards of
Directors and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. The
transaction will provide opportunities for diversification of revenues,
and is expected to be neutral to earnings by year three and accretive
thereafter.
“CAR T has the potential to become one of the most powerful
anti-cancer agents for hematologic cancers. With Gilead’s expertise and
support, we hope to fulfill that potential by rapidly accelerating our
robust pipeline and next-generation research and manufacturing
technologies for the benefit of patients around the world.”
Kite is an industry leader in the emerging field of cell therapy, which
uses a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The company has
developed engineered cell therapies that express either a chimeric
antigen receptor (CAR) or an engineered T cell receptor (TCR), depending
on the type of cancer. Kite’s most advanced therapy candidate,
axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), is a CAR T therapy currently under
priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is
expected to be the first to market as a treatment for refractory
aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which includes diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL) and primary
mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL). The FDA has set a target action
date of November 29, 2017 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act
(PDUFA). A marketing authorization application (MAA) has also been filed
for axi-cel for the treatment of relapsed/refractory DLBCL, TFL and
PMBCL with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), representing the first
submission in Europe for a CAR T therapy. Approval in Europe is expected
in 2018. Kite has additional candidates in clinical trials in both
hematologic cancers and solid tumors, including KITE-585, a CAR T
therapy candidate that targets BCMA expressed in multiple myeloma.
“The acquisition of Kite establishes Gilead as a leader in cellular
therapy and provides a foundation from which to drive continued
innovation for people with advanced cancers,” said John F. Milligan,
PhD, Gilead’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The field of cell
therapy has advanced very quickly, to the point where the science and
technology have opened a clear path toward a potential cure for
patients. We are greatly impressed with the Kite team and what they have
accomplished, and share their belief that cell therapy will be the
cornerstone of treating cancer. Our similar cultures and histories of
driving rapid innovation in order to bring more effective and safer
products to as many patients as possible make this an excellent
strategic fit.”
Research and development as well as the commercialization operations for
Kite will remain based in Santa Monica, California, with product
manufacturing remaining in El Segundo, California.
“From the release of our pivotal data for axi-cel, to our potential
approval by the FDA, this is a year of milestones. Each and every
accomplishment is a reflection of the talent that is unique to Kite. We
are excited that Gilead, one of the most innovative companies in the
industry, recognized this value and shares our passion for developing
cutting-edge and potentially curative therapies for patients,” said Arie
Belldegrun, MD, FACS, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Kite. “CAR T has the potential to become one of the most powerful
anti-cancer agents for hematologic cancers. With Gilead’s expertise and
support, we hope to fulfill that potential by rapidly accelerating our
robust pipeline and next-generation research and manufacturing
technologies for the benefit of patients around the world.”
Benefits of the Transaction
Near-term Product Opportunity
-
Axi-cel approval for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma is
expected in Q4 2017 in the United States and in 2018 in Europe
-
U.S. commercial launch and manufacturing preparations complete
-
Building infrastructure in Europe
Robust Pipeline and Technology Platform to Drive Future Growth
-
Multiple development programs ongoing to broaden axi-cel utilization
in earlier lines of therapy in aggressive NHL and other B-cell
malignancies
-
Advancing additional CAR Ts to treat multiple myeloma and acute
myeloid leukemia
-
Progressing TCRs for potential use in solid tumors
Positions Gilead to be a Global Leader in Oncology and Cell Therapy
-
Cell therapy has generated compelling clinical data in patients for
whom all other treatments have failed
-
Axi-cel, coupled with Kite’s leading manufacturing capabilities and
its portfolio of next-generation technologies and therapy candidates,
will serve as a foundation for Gilead’s efforts to build an
industry-leading cell therapy franchise
Leverages Gilead’s Core Capabilities to Maximize the Value of Kite’s
Portfolio
-
Ability to drive continuous scientific and medical innovation that
improves or replaces existing products
-
Demonstrated ability to scale complicated manufacturing processes to
meet patient demand
-
Rapid design and execution of clinical development programs that
shorten development timelines
-
Successful track record of launching innovative, specialty medicines
Transaction Terms
Under the terms of the merger agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Gilead will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the
outstanding shares of Kite’s common stock at a price of $180.00 per
share in cash. Following successful completion of the tender offer,
Gilead will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer
through a second step merger at the same price as in the tender offer.
The consummation of the tender offer is subject to various conditions,
including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Kite
shares on a fully diluted basis, the expiration or termination of the
waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act,
and other customary conditions.
Gilead plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on
hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The tender offer is not
subject to a financing condition.
The $180.00 per share acquisition price represents a 29 percent premium
to Kite’s closing on Friday, August 25, and a 50 percent premium to the
company’s 30-day volume weighted average stock price.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Lazard are acting as financial advisors to
Gilead. Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to
Kite. Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC also provided advice to
Kite. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as legal counsel
to Gilead and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Cooley LLP are serving as
legal counsel to Kite.
Conference Call
At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, Gilead’s management will host a
conference call and a simultaneous webcast to discuss the transaction.
To access the webcast live via the internet, please connect to the
company’s website at www.gilead.com/investors
15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any
software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. Alternatively,
please call 1-877-359-9508 or 1-224-357-2393 (international) and dial
the conference ID 77187238 to access the call.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for
one year, and a phone replay will be available approximately two hours
following the call through August 30, 2017. To access the phone replay,
please call 1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and
dial the conference ID 77187238.
About Kite
Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of
innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid,
long-term, durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care.
The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell
receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune
system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. On March 31, 2017, Kite
submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for its lead
product candidate, axi-cel, as a treatment for patients with relapsed or
refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are ineligible for
autologous stem cell transplant. Kite received priority review on May
29, 2017 with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date set for
November 29, 2017. This submission comes after positive results from
Kite’s ZUMA-1 pivotal trial with axi-cel in patients with
chemorefractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Kite is based in Santa
Monica, California. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, related
to Gilead, Kite and the acquisition of Kite by Gilead that are subject
to risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than
statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed
forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the
intent, belief or current expectation of the companies’ and members of
their senior management team. Forward-looking statements include,
without limitation, statements regarding the business combination; its
effect on Gilead’s revenues and earnings; the commercial success of
Kite’s products; approval of axi-cel by the FDA; approval of axi-cel by
the EMA; the ability of Gilead to advance Kite’s product pipeline,
including axi-cel; the anticipated timing of clinical data; the
possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials; filings and
approvals relating to the transaction; the expected timing of the
completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction
in a timely manner or at all; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in
connection with integrating the companies; and the accuracy of any
assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Investors are cautioned
that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results
may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number
of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ from expectations contemplated by
forward-looking statements include: uncertainties as to the timing of
the tender offer and merger; uncertainties as to how many of Kite’s
stockholders will tender their stock in the offer; the possibility that
competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing
conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including
that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant
approval for the consummation of the transaction; the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement; the effects of the transaction (or
the announcement thereof) on relationships with employees, customers,
other business partners or governmental entities; transaction costs; the
risk that the merger will divert management’s attention from Gilead’s or
Kite’s ongoing business operations, as the case may be; and other risks
and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the companies’ periodic
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual
reports on Form 10-K, as well as the Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by Kite
and the Schedule TO and related tender offer documents to be filed by
Gilead and Dodgers Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of
Gilead. All forward-looking statements are based on information
currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no
obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking
statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
The tender offer described in this document has not yet commenced. This
announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares of Kite. A solicitation and an offer to buy shares
of Kite will be made only pursuant to an offer to purchase and related
materials that Gilead intends to file with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. At the time the offer is commenced, Gilead will
file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, and Kite will file a
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to
the offer.
Kite stockholders and other investors are urged to read the tender offer
materials (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of
Transmittal and certain other offer documents) and the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, in each case as may be amended
from time to time, because they will contain important information which
should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the
tender offer. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal
and certain other offer documents, as well as the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, will be sent to all stockholders
of Kite at no expense to them. The Tender Offer Statement and the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available for free at
the Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov.
Free copies of these materials and certain other offering documents will
be made available by Gilead by mail to Gilead Sciences, Inc., 333
Lakeside Drive, Foster City, CA 94404, attention: Investor Relations, by
phone at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000, or by directing requests for
such materials to the information agent for the offer, which will be
named in the Tender Offer Statement.
In addition to the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal
and certain other offer documents, as well as the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, Gilead and Kite file annual,
quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other information
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may read and copy any
reports, statements or other information filed by Gilead or Kite at the
SEC public reference room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549.
Please call the Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on
the public reference room. Gilead’s and Kite’s filings with the
Commission are also available to the public from commercial
document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the
Commission at www.sec.gov.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.