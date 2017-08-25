Excellere Partners Announces Investment In BioCare Medical, A Leading Provider Of Immunohistochemistry Instrumentation And Reagents

Investment Represents 1st
Platform in Excellere Capital Fund III, L.P.
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on
partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams, announced today that
it has made a strategic investment in Biocare Medical (“Biocare”), a
leading provider of immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation, as well
as a full range of reagents for IHC and molecular testing. The Biocare
partnership represents the first platform investment in Excellere
Capital Fund III, L.P.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with
Roy Paxton Yih and the entire Biocare team, and are excited to support
their vision for building a best-in-class industry leader focused on IHC
and molecular diagnostic products”
An innovator in the sector, Biocare is a market leader in simultaneous
Multiplex IHC tests, which provide increased confidence at critical
diagnostic decision points, improving patient therapy while accelerating
and molecular diagnostic products,” said Ryan Glaws, Partner at
Excellere. “We identified the reagents and diagnostics products sector
several years ago as an attractive area in which to execute Excellere’s
value creation strategy. We have dedicated significant resources to
pursuing a reagent platform that has a differentiated product offering,
global customer base, commitment to R&D, and a passionate leadership
team. In Biocare, we have found both an exceptional business as well as
a proven management team,” continued Mr. Glaws.
Biocare’s partnership with Excellere will provide the strategic and
financial resources to enhance and accelerate the company’s growth
opportunities. To this end, Biocare management and Excellere intend to
implement a multi-faceted growth strategy comprised of foundational
investments that further enhance Biocare’s scalable infrastructure;
identified organic growth initiatives in existing and new markets; and
complementary strategic partnerships with other leading reagent and
diagnostic businesses.
“We have an outstanding opportunity to partner with Excellere, which has
a proven track record of supporting founder-led businesses in achieving
transformative growth. Over the last 20 years we have not only built a
strong and growing company, but more importantly, have developed
innovative products that enhance the disease diagnosis and monitoring
process and ultimately save lives. While we had many options, we chose
Excellere as our partner based on their track record and passion for
supporting emerging growth companies. We believe that our product suite
and service model uniquely position Biocare to meet the evolving demands
of clinicians and researchers across the globe,” said Roy Paxton Yih,
Biocare co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.
“This partnership is perfectly aligned with our firm’s founding
philosophy to invest in entrepreneurial healthcare businesses that are
patient-centric, while also creating value for the clinicians,
institutions, and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.
Together, Biocare management and Excellere will further strengthen the
company’s presence, not only in the U.S., but in other attractive
markets by partnering with leading reagent and diagnostic tools
businesses as well as expanding the company’s product offering,” Mr.
Glaws explained.
About Biocare
Biocare is a market leader in IHC and molecular diagnostic reagents,
including simultaneous Multiplex IHC tests that provide increased
confidence at critical diagnostic decision points, positively
influencing patient therapy while accelerating turnaround time. The
company’s customers include clinical and hospital laboratories,
pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies as well as
academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories.
Biocare offers an expanding portfolio of integrated products to address
the rapidly growing cancer and infectious disease diagnostic and
research markets with novel tissue immunohistochemistry and in situ
hybridization methods. The company is headquartered in Pacheco, CA, and
has a global distribution network. Visit www.biocare.net
to learn more.
About Excellere
Partners
Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36
billion of committed capital across Fund I, Fund II and Fund III,
specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The
firm employs a proven research-driven, top down investment strategy, and
supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value
creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational
infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are
focused on differentiated and growth oriented companies positioned to
benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and
demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include:
healthcare services and products; energy, power and infrastructure
services and products; industrial technology, specialty chemicals; and
business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit http://www.excellerepartners.com