Altasciences Clinical Research Offers Innovative Cannabis Research Solutions

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altasciences is pleased to share that they are in the final stages of
completing the world’s first safety and tolerability study on a cannabis
extract being developed as a new chemical entity for approval by the FDA
and Health Canada as a drug.
Starting in January 2017, Altasciences combined their decades of
experience designing and conducting studies on cannabinoid-based
products, products delivered by inhalation, and testing of products that
are smoked, to design and conduct the world’s first safety and
tolerability study on a cannabis extract smoked using a specialized
delivery device being developed as a new chemical entity for regulatory
approval as a drug.
“The sponsor, Tetra Bio-Pharm, approached us with the desire to
conduct a first-in-human test on their product, a cannabis extract that
is formed into a pellet and smoked in a specialized titanium pipe. The
pellet had been designed to provide consistent dosing in a format that
was easy to transport and deliver. The study was designed to test
whether the format met the criteria and to establish the safety of the
product and device. Innovation is at the core of how we design and
conduct clinical studies at Altasciences,” explained Dr. Graham
Wood, Executive Vice President, Phase I Development, at Altasciences.
Altasciences implemented a smoking technique to minimize variability,
and used their well-ventilated specialized smoking rooms to prevent
cross-contamination between active and placebo participants. Also, with
their 20,000-square-foot bioanalytical laboratory a few kilometers away
from their clinic, Altasciences was able to very quickly measure the
blood levels of the active ingredients and their metabolites. Finally,
Altasciences used iPad-based cognitive assessments and subjective
measures of the psychoactive effects to monitor if the subjects were
impaired. Together, this enabled us to very quickly collect the data to
make the safety decisions for the dose escalation.
If you are interested in learning more, Dr. Marc Lefebvre, Vice
President, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, at Altasciences, will be
presenting the details of this innovative study at the Partnerships
in Clinical Trials Europe event in Amsterdam, on November
28, 2017. Dr. Graham Wood will also be providing insight during his
presentation at the BioPharma
Forum on Cannabis-Based Science & Medicine in Denver,
Colorado, from November 30 to December 1, 2017.
Altasciences is currently working with Tetra Bio-Pharm on their future
studies for the cannabis extract as well as planning for studies on
their second cannabis-based product that will be ready for
first-in-human studies this fall.
About Altasciences
Altasciences
Clinical Research encompasses Algorithme
Pharma in Montreal, QC, Vince
& Associates Clinical Research in Overland Park, KS, as well as Algorithme
Pharma USA in Fargo, ND, thereby making it one of the largest early
phase clinical CROs in North America. With over 25 years of industry
experience, Altasciences provides early phase clinical development
services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical and
generic companies. Altasciences’ full-service solutions offering in this
critical stage of drug development includes medical writing,
biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.