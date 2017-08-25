Cesca Therapeutics Announces International Distribution Agreement With Boyalife WSN Ltd.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced that the Company has entered a distribution agreement with Boyalife WSN Ltd. to market and distribute Cesca’s innovative biobanking and point-of-care solutions in China, India, Singapore and the Philippines. This agreement combines Cesca’s technology leadership in cellular processing with Boyalife WSN’s broad-reaching distribution capabilities in India and the Asia-Pacific region.



“China and India represent two of the world’s fastest growing economies, and successful penetration of these markets is key to our goal of becoming a global leader in regenerative medicine and cellular processing,” noted Dr. Chris Xu, chief executive officer of Cesca. “In 2017, we expect approximately forty percent of our revenue to come from India and the Asia-Pacific region, and this new distribution agreement with Boyalife WSN provides us with the marketing and distribution infrastructure necessary to achieve that goal.”

Cesca and Boyalife WSN are both affiliates of the Boyalife Group, a China-based industry research alliance encompassing top research institutions for stem cell and regenerative medicine.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca is a leading regenerative medicine company that develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics. Its device division, ThermoGenesis, provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. Cesca is also leveraging its proprietary AutoXpress® technology platform to develop autologous stem cell-based therapies that address significant unmet needs in the vascular, cardiology and orthopedic markets.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics' forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Wendy Samford 916-858-5191 ir@cescatherapeutics.com Investor Contact: Rx Communications Paula Schwartz 917-322-2216 pschwartz@rxir.com