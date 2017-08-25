CareDx (CDNA) Confirms AlloSure Will Receive Medicare Coverage Effective October 9th, 2017

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that AlloSure qualifies for Medicare coverage effective October 9th, 2017.



The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the final version of the coverage policy issued by Palmetto GBA, the Medicare administrator responsible for the MolDX technology assessment program that evaluated AlloSure.

“This is the moment we have all been preparing for, CareDx is ready to begin offering AlloSure to transplant centers across the US, ahead of our original timeline. We are hearing great interest from transplant nephrologists who want to begin using AlloSure as soon as CMS approval is finalized,” said Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer. “We see the coverage decision by the MolDX team as a great signal for the support of kidney transplant patients and an acknowledgement of the unmet medical need. About 80% of kidney transplant patients are covered by Medicare, so many patients will have access to AlloSure, a new milestone in precision medicine in transplantation.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products across the transplant testing continuum, including AlloMap® and AlloSure™ for post-transplant surveillance and Olerup SSP®, Olerup QTYPE®, and Olerup SBT™ for pre-transplant HLA testing.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our business, research, development and commercialization efforts including, but not limited to the development, commercialization, utility, performance and adoption of AlloSure. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us and our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risk associated with successful research, development and planned commercialization of our technologies, that are described in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 filed by us with the SEC on March 29, 2016 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016 filed by us with the SEC on November 14, 2016. Any of these may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Contact Sasha King, Chief Commercial Officer T: +1 415-287-2393 E: sking@caredx.com