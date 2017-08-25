NicOx SA (COX.PA) :Ordinary Shareholder Meeting On September 4, 2017

Press Release

Ordinary Shareholder meeting on September 4, 2017





August 25, 2017 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), the international ophthalmic company, informs its shareholders that the ordinary shareholder meeting convened on first call on August 21, 2017 could not be held as the quorum required by law was not reached.



The shareholders thus are convened on second call for an Ordinary shareholder meeting on the same agenda on Monday September 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - building D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.



The notice of convening containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on August 25, 2017.



The documents mentioned in articles R.225-83 of the French Code de commerce, including those to be presented at the shareholder meeting, are available on the Company's website www.nicox.com. These documents are also available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company.



Shareholders may vote by proxy or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote is available on Nicox's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at communications@nicox.com for any question on the voting process.





About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmic company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging its proprietary expertise in nitric oxide donation and other technologies, the Company is developing an extensive portfolio of novel drug candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Nicox currently has one product at the review stage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), VYZULTATM (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) 0.024%, licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and one product with an approved NDA, ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24%. In addition the promising drug-candidate pipeline includes a next-generation of stand-alone nitric-oxide donors and exploratory novel NO-donating compounds, as well as repurposing of existing molecules with the potential to offer novel approaches to treat a range of ophthalmic conditions. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com .

































Analyst coverage

Bryan, Garnier & Co Hugo Solvet Paris, France

Invest Securities Martial Descoutures Paris, France

Gilbert Dupont Damien Choplain Paris, France







The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.





Upcoming financial and business conferences





September 25-27 Cantor Fitzgerald's 3rd Annual Healthcare Conference New York; US

November 23-24 Actionaria 2017 Paris, France

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer,

Executive Vice President Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com

Investor Relations

United States

Argot Partners

Melissa Forst

T +1 (212) 600-1902

melissa@argotpartners.com Media Relations

United Kingdom

Jonathan Birt

T +44 7860 361 746

jonathan.birt@ymail.com









France

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

T +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nicox@newcap.eu

United States

Argot Partners

Eliza Schleifstein

T +1 (917) 763-8106

eliza@argotpartners.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.