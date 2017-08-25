Summit Therapeutics : Notice Of Results

Summit Therapeutics plc

("Summit" or the "Company")

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 ON 31 AUGUST 2017

Oxford, UK, · August 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 31 July 2017 on 31 August 2017.

Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT. Conference call information will be included in the second quarter and half year results press release and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).

