Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Issuance Of Patent Related To Remote Bolus Feature For Medical Infusion Pumps

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 9,737,656 titled “Integration of Infusion Pump with Remote Electronic Device”. The patent generally relates to using a software application operating on a remote consumer electronic device to initiate, program and deliver a medicament bolus to a patient using a medical infusion pump where the pump provides an indication of the bolus, such as by an audible or vibration alert.

“The operation of an insulin pump using a consumer electronic device, such as a smart phone, is a top area of interest in our next generation pump development efforts,“ said Kim Blickenstaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. “As the only Company with experience in the use of touchscreen insulin pump control, we are uniquely positioned to identify new and novel ways to safely utilize the computing power of our everyday consumer devices to operate a life-sustaining infusion pump. This patent reflects our foresight to integrate consumer and medical device technologies to further our mission to simplify the lives of people with diabetes and covers key features we believe will be beneficial for commercial adoption in the future.”

U.S. Patent No. 9,737,656 expires in 2035. The Company has a related U.S. continuation application on file, as well as a pending application in Europe.

This newly issued patent raises Tandem Diabetes Care’s patent portfolio to 56 issued U.S. patents and 50 pending U.S. patent applications. In addition, the Company has, and is seeking, patent protection for proprietary technologies in other countries throughout the world.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company with an innovative, user-centric and integrated approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. The Company manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the slimmest and smallest durable insulin pump currently on the market, the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements, and the t:slim G4™ Insulin Pump, the first continuous glucose monitoring-enabled pump with touch-screen simplicity. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, t:connect and t:flex are registered trademarks, and t:slim X2 and t:slim G4 are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things the scope and enforceability of the company’s intellectual property, including the expected expiration of the 9,737,656 patent, and whether the technology referenced in this patent will beneficial for commercial adoption in the future. Many factors could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents that Tandem files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.