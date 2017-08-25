LabCorp (LH)’s Acquisition Of Chiltern International Ltd. Clears Antitrust Review

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, announced
today that the Federal Trade Commission had granted its request for
early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, or HSR Act, applicable to LabCorp’s
acquisition of Chiltern International Group Limited (Chiltern). As
previously announced, LabCorp entered into a definitive agreement with
Chiltern’s shareholders to purchase Chiltern in an all-cash transaction
valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The early termination of the
waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions
necessary for the closing of the pending acquisition. Closing of the
acquisition remains subject to other customary closing conditions under
the share purchase agreement entered into by LabCorp, Covance, Inc. and
Galaxy (GP) Limited on July 29, 2017. The acquisition is expected to be
closed on or around September 1, 2017.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of nearly $9.5
billion for 2016 through the contributions of 52,000 employees in
approximately 60 countries. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
