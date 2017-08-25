 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Veeva Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results



8/25/2017 7:44:55 AM

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2017.

“It was another strong quarter for Veeva, with especially good momentum in Vault Clinical,” said CEO Peter Gassner. “We are expanding our market leadership positions and having early success in large new markets. We have all the pieces in place and the disciplined execution needed to achieve our goal of being the most strategic technology partner to the life sciences industry.”

