Samsung Bioepis First To Obtain European Commission (EC) Approval For A Third Anti-TNF-? Biosimilar With Imraldi (Adalimumab)

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the European Commission’s (EC)
approval of Imraldi®, a biosimilar referencing Humira® 1 (adalimumab),
for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic
arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis,
pediatric plaque psoriasis, adult and adolescent hidradenitis
suppurativa, Crohn’s disease, pediatric Crohn’s disease, ulcerative
colitis and uveitis.
With the EC’s marketing authorization of Imraldi®, Samsung
Bioepis becomes the industry’s first to receive European approvals for
biosimilars referencing all three anti-TNF-a blockbusters. Benepali®
(etanercept) and Flixabi® (infliximab) received EC marketing
authorization in January 2016 and May 2016, respectively.
“We are proud to become the industry’s first to obtain European approval
for a third TNF inhibitor. This is a testament to our agile biologics
development platform, which has allowed us to develop approved
biosimilars in less time at lower cost,” said Christopher Hansung Ko,
President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. “Through relentless process
innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain
dedicated to advancing one of the industry's strongest biosimilar
pipelines, so that more patients and healthcare systems across Europe
will benefit from biosimilars.”
The EC approval of Imraldi® applies to all 28 European Union
(EU) member states as well as the European Economic Area (EEA) member
states of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Biogen will commercialize
Imraldi® in the EU and EEA member states.
The EC approval of Imraldi® follows a positive opinion from
the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products
for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2017.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave
candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and
diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics
and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
1 Humira® is a registered
trademark of AbbVie Inc.