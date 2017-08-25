Philogen S.p.A. Announces Research Collaboration With Servier n The Field Of DNA-Encoded Chemistry

SIENA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philogen S.p.A., a privately owned biotechnology company, today
announced through its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary, Philochem AG, a
collaboration with Servier to discover new small molecule-based
therapeutics using Philochem’s proprietary ESAC platform and DNA-Encoded
Chemistry technology.
“We are extremely pleased to establish a new collaboration with Servier,
one of the largest independent pharmaceutical groups worldwide, with a
great tradition in small-molecule based therapeutics. We hope our
DNA-Encoded Chemistry technology and ESAC platform will contribute to
bring innovative treatment for serious unmet medical needs.” commented
Prof. Dario Neri, co-founder and President of the Scientific Advisory
Board of Philogen.
No financial details of the agreement were released.
About the Philogen group
Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage company engaged in the
discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical
products. Philogen’s strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for
example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and
other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens.
This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of
clinical-stage products and also pre-clinical compounds in an array of
disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has
research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich,
Switzerland. Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements
with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please
visit www.philogen.com.
About Philochem’s ESAC platform and DNA-Encoded Chemistry technology
The proprietary ESAC platform and DNA-Encoded Chemistry technology were
developed by Philochem scientists in collaboration with the group of
Prof. Dario Neri at ETH Zurich during the past decade. These two
powerful and complementary discovery technologies allow to screen up to
billions small molecules compounds in a very fast and efficient manner,
and to further optimize the hit compounds in a fully automatic,
DNA-tagged, fragment-based drug discovery manner.