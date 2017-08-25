Kedrion And Kamada (KMDA) Receive FDA Approval Of KEDRAB For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Against Rabies Infection

FORT LEE, N.J. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kedrion
Biopharma and Kamada
Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE:KMDA), two leading human-derived protein
therapeutics companies, today announced that KEDRAB™ [rabies
immune globulin (Human)] has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) approval for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of
rabies infection, when given immediately after contact with a rabid or
possibly rabid animal. KEDRAB should be administered concurrently with a
full course of rabies vaccine. Rabies is a life-threatening condition
that impacts approximately 40,000 people in the U.S. each year,
representing an annual market opportunity of $100 million-plus. KEDRAB
will launch in the U.S. in early 2018.
Prior to FDA approval of KEDRAB, U.S. healthcare professionals
had only two human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) therapy options from
which to choose to prevent the onset of rabies in someone who may have
been exposed to the deadly virus. KEDRAB, a human
plasma-derived immunoglobulin, is entering a rabies market that has
experienced inconsistent supply in recent years.
“The approval of KEDRAB by the FDA marks an exciting and
important milestone in the evolution of Kedrion Biopharma as we continue
to grow our U.S. business,” said Paolo Marcucci, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Kedrion. “The approval of KEDRAB represents
the first product that Kedrion Biopharma has had a role in developing
throughout its clinical development and through to commercialization in
the U.S. Rabies is a deadly, but entirely preventable disease, and we
are pleased to offer physicians another safe and effective option. As
Kedrion Biopharma is one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-titer
rabies plasma, we are well-positioned to maximize the potential of this
product, and we look forward to working with Kamada to launch KEDRAB
in the U.S.”
“This significant achievement for Kamada represents the second FDA
approval for the Company,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive
Officer. “We are proud that our unique and advanced immune globulin
purification technology was used in the development of KEDRAB,
and look forward to a successful launch of the product with Kedrion
Biopharma. The BLA approval may also serve as basis for registration in
other countries. This treatment represents an annual market opportunity
of over $100 million in the U.S., of which we expect to take a
significant market share. Moreover, this has the potential to be a
highly profitable product for our companies. Meaningful sales from KEDRAB
are expected to ramp up in 2018, during its first full year
of launch. Revenues from this product are not included in our guidance
of reaching $100 million in total revenue in 2017.”
Kamada has been selling the HRIG product since 2006 in numerous
territories outside of the U.S. under the brand name KamRAB™. Kamada has
sold more than 1.4 million vials of KamRAB to date, demonstrating
significant clinical experience with the product. Under the clinical
development and marketing agreement between Kedrion Biopharma and
Kamada, upon receipt of FDA marketing approval, Kamada holds the license
for KEDRAB, and Kedrion Biopharma has exclusive rights to
commercialize the product in the U.S.
With the approval of KEDRAB, Kedrion Biopharma expands its
portfolio of immune globulin products, which includes RhoGAM® and GAMMAKED™.
About KEDRAB™
KEDRAB [Rabies Immune Globulin (Human)] is a human rabies
immunoglobulin (HRIG) indicated for passive, transient post-exposure
prophylaxis (PEP) of rabies infection, when given promptly after contact
with a rabid or possibly rabid animal. KEDRAB should be
administered concurrently with a full course of rabies vaccine.
Important Safety Information
-
Patients who can document previous complete rabies pre-exposure
prophylaxis or complete post-exposure prophylaxis should only receive
a booster rabies vaccine without KEDRAB, because KEDRAB
may interfere with the anamnestic response to the vaccine.
-
KEDRAB should not be injected into a blood vessel because of
the risk of severe allergic or hypersensitivity reactions, including
anaphylactic shock.
-
Patients with a history of prior systemic allergic reactions following
administration of human immune globulin preparations should be
monitored for hypersensitivity.
-
KEDRAB contains a small quantity of IgA. Patients who are
deficient in IgA have the potential to develop IgA antibodies and may
have anaphylactic reactions following administration of blood
components containing IgA.
-
Patients at increased risk of thrombosis or thrombotic complications
should be monitored for at least 24 hours after KEDRAB
administration.
-
Hemolysis may occur in patients receiving immune globulin products,
particularly those who are determined to be at increased risk.
-
KEDRAB administration may interfere with the development of an
immune response to live attenuated virus vaccines.
-
A transient rise of the various passively transferred antibodies in
the patient’s blood may result in misleading positive results of
serologic tests after KEDRAB administration.
-
KEDRAB is derived from human plasma; therefore, the potential
exists that KEDRAB administration may transmit infectious
agents.
-
In clinical trials, the most common adverse reactions in subjects
treated with KEDRAB were injection site pain, headache, muscle
pain, and upper respiratory tract infection.
-
Please see KEDRAB Full Prescribing Information for complete
prescribing details. Full
Prescribing Information
About the Phase II/III KEDRAB™ Clinical Study
The efficacy of KEDRAB administered concurrently with rabies
vaccine was studied in a single-center, randomized, comparator
HRIG-controlled clinical study. Study subjects were healthy adults 18 to
72 years of age who were without significant acute or chronic illness. A
total of 118 subjects (59 per treatment group) received KEDRAB or
comparator HRIG at a dose of 20 IU/kg intramuscularly on Day 0, and
rabies vaccine on Days 0, 3, 7, 14 and 28. The mean age of study
subjects was 45 years. The efficacy variable was rabies virus
neutralizing antibody (RVNA) titer, as assessed by rapid fluorescent
focus inhibition test (RFFIT), on Day 14. Efficacy analyses were
performed on the As-Treated Population, which comprised the 116 study
subjects who received KEDRAB or comparator HRIG and at least 3 of
the 5 doses of rabies vaccine before Day 14.
About Rabies
Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often
transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. It is a serious, and
nearly always fatal, infection. In the U.S., rabies in wild animals,
especially raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, accounts for most cases of
rabies passed on to humans, pets, and other domestic animals. An acute,
progressive viral encephalomyelitis, rabies carries the highest case
fatality rate of any conventional etiological agent. Rabies is one of
the oldest described infectious diseases, known for over 5,000 years.
About Kedrion Biopharma
Kedrion Biopharma is an international company that collects and
fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived
therapeutic products for use in treating and preventing serious
diseases, disorders and conditions such as hemophilia, primary immune
system deficiencies and Rh-sensitization. Kedrion Biopharma Inc., the
U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion Biopharma, is headquartered in Fort Lee, New
Jersey. Kedrion Biopharma launched U.S. operations in 2011, but the
company’s international roots stretch back several decades in the
production of blood and plasma-derived products. Kedrion Biopharma
places a high value on the welfare of those who benefit from its
products, as well as on the people and the communities it serves.
Additional information about Kedrion Biopharma can be found at www.kedrion.com and www.kedrion.us.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is focused on plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan
indications, and has a commercial product portfolio and a robust
late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform
technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins
from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a
highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived Immune
globulins. AAT is a protein derived from human plasma with known and
newly-discovered therapeutic roles given its immunomodulatory,
anti-inflammatory, tissue-protective and antimicrobial properties. The
Company’s flagship product is Glassia®, the first and only liquid,
ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kamada markets Glassia® in the U.S.
through a strategic partnership with Baxalta (formerly Baxter
International Inc.’s BioScience business and now part of Shire plc) and
in other counties through local distributors. In addition to Glassia®,
Kamada has a product line of seven other pharmaceutical products
administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through
distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia,
Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. Kamada has
five late-stage plasma-derived protein products in development,
including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT
deficiency for which Kamada completed a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial
in Europe. Kamada has also completed its Phase 2 clinical trial in the
U.S. for the treatment of AAT deficiency with Inhaled AAT. In addition,
Kamada's intravenous AAT is in development for other indications such as
type-1 diabetes, GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection.
Kamada also leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived
protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 10 complementary
products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E
of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe
harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not
historical facts, such as statements regarding assumptions and results
related to financial results forecast, commercial results, sales volume,
timing and results of clinical trials and EMA and U.S. FDA
authorizations. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current
knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible
future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from
those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of
several factors including, but not limited to, unexpected results of
clinical trials, delays or denial in the U.S. FDA or the EMA approval
process, additional competition in the AATD and Rabies markets or other
markets in which Kamada operates or intends to operate, or further
regulatory delays. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only
as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation
to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.
References on file.