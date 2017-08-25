Notice Of Lattice Biologics Ltd. (V:LBL) Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Financial results to be released after market on Tuesday, August 29,
2017
BELGRADE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX -V: LBL) (OTCQB: LBLTF) (the
“Company”) announced today it will release its third quarter 2017
financial results after market on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Following
this, Guy Cook, Chief Executive Officer, and Cheryl Farmer, Chief
Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. EDT on
Wednesday, August 30, 2017, to review the results. A question and answer
session will follow the corporate update.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
