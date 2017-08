Notice Of Lattice Biologics Ltd. (V:LBL) Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX -V: LBL) (OTCQB: LBLTF) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results after market on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Following this, Guy Cook, Chief Executive Officer, and Cheryl Farmer, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: DATE: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: (213) 416-1560 ATTENDEE PIN: 286 6963# Register for the online webinar for full meeting functionality: http://www.anymeeting.com/LatticeBiologics A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at: http://www.latticebiologics.com/webinars/

