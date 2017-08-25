 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Former Schering-Plough (SGP) CEO Says This is the 'Worst Solution' to the Drug Pricing Dilemma



8/25/2017 7:09:37 AM

Self-management and self-discipline are the keys to controlling exorbitant drug-pricing practices, veteran pharmaceutical executive Fred Hassan told CNBC on Thursday.

That, along with leadership like Allergan CEO Brent Saunders starting his social contract with patients, is the way to ensure prices remain low while maintaining the free-price environment that fosters innovation, he said in an interview on "Power Lunch."

In the last year, most companies have stayed in the single-digit price increase range, he said, meaning things are more in control than they were a year ago.

Read at CNBC


