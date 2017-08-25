 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Fitbit (FIT) Might Come Back From The Dead



8/25/2017 6:50:24 AM

Many investors have left Fitbit for dead. The stock plunged more than 60% over the past 12 months due to its slowing sales growth and widening losses, and now trades 70% below its IPO price. Fitbit also lost its crown as the world's top wearables maker to Xiaomi and Apple, according to IDC, and is struggling to widen its moat against an ever-growing list of fitness tracker makers.

I'm still bearish on Fitbit's future, but I think investors shouldn't overlook four ways it could still come back from the dead.

