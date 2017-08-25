 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Masimo (MASI) CFO to Retire at the End of the Year



8/25/2017 6:49:00 AM

* Masimo Corp - On August 23, Mark P. De Raad, CFO, notified co of his intention to retire and resign from his roles with the company?? ??

* Masimo Corp - ? De Raad has agreed to remain with company through december 30, 2017

Read at Reuters


Reuters
   

