Masimo
MASI
) CFO to Retire at the End of the Year
8/25/2017 6:49:00 AM
* Masimo Corp - On August 23, Mark P. De Raad, CFO, notified co of his intention to retire and resign from his roles with the company?? ??
* Masimo Corp - ? De Raad has agreed to remain with company through december 30, 2017
