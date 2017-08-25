 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cook Medical Recalls Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Grafts and Removes Specific Sizes From the Market

8/25/2017



8/25/2017 6:47:01 AM

Cook Medical Issues Recall Correction of Zenith Alpha™ Thoracic Endovascular Graft and Removes Specific Sizes from the Market

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 22, 2017, Cook Medical initiated a correction to the Instructions For Use (IFU) for the Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Graft. This correction removed the indication for blunt thoracic aortic injury, also known as BTAI or “transection” of the aorta, because Cook has received an increase in reports of graft thrombosis and occlusion with these grafts specifically in the treatment of BTAI. Cook also initiated a voluntary recall of Zenith Alpha Thoracic products in sizes of 18-22mm, including the 26-22mm tapered device. These specific sizes are primarily used for BTAI, and are no longer available for purchase.

A full list of affected products is attached. Products can be identified by the part number on the outer label of the package. Products in this recall were distributed globally.

Cook Medical has notified its customers and distributors by Medical Device Correction and Removal letters. All customers and distributors were informed to follow the IFU corrections, quarantine and discontinue use of the recalled sizes, and return that affected product to Cook as soon as possible for credit.

FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world have been notified of this action.

Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Cook Medical Customer Relations at 1-800-457-4500 or 1-812-339-2235, Monday through Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. Complete and submit the report online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or via regular mail or fax. Download the form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, and then complete and return to the address on the preaddressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Adverse events may also be reported to Cook Medical Customer Relations at 1-800-457-4500 or 1-812-339-2235, Monday through Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time or by email at CustomerRelationsNA@CookMedical.com.

