Cook Medical Recalls Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Grafts and Removes Specific Sizes From the Market

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 22, 2017, Cook Medical initiated a correction to the
Instructions For Use (IFU) for the Zenith Alpha™ Thoracic
Endovascular Graft. This correction removed the indication for blunt
thoracic aortic injury, also known as BTAI or “transection” of the
aorta, because Cook has received an increase in reports of graft
thrombosis and occlusion with these grafts specifically in the treatment
of BTAI. Cook also initiated a voluntary recall of Zenith Alpha Thoracic
products in sizes of 18-22mm, including the 26-22mm tapered device.
These specific sizes are primarily used for BTAI, and are no longer
available for purchase.
A full list of affected products is attached. Products can be identified
by the part number on the outer label of the package. Products in this
recall were distributed globally.
Cook Medical has notified its customers and distributors by Medical
Device Correction and Removal letters. All customers and distributors
were informed to follow the IFU corrections, quarantine and discontinue
use of the recalled sizes, and return that affected product to Cook as
soon as possible for credit.
FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world have been notified of
this action.
Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Cook Medical
Customer Relations at 1-800-457-4500 or 1-812-339-2235, Monday through
Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of
this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event
Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. Complete and
submit the report online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
or via regular mail or fax. Download the form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm
or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, and then
complete and return to the address on the preaddressed form, or submit
by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
Adverse events may also be reported to Cook Medical Customer Relations
at 1-800-457-4500 or 1-812-339-2235, Monday through Friday, between 7:30
a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time or by email at CustomerRelationsNA@CookMedical.com.