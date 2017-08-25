|
2 Top Biotech Stocks To Buy Right Now
8/25/2017 6:31:51 AM
It's been a good year for healthcare stocks in general, but a handful of quality companies haven't been swept upward with the rest of the sector. Allergan plc and CVS Health Corp. are both poised to continue churning out profits and dividends for years to come, but they aren't priced that way. Both have been trading at a much lower multiple of their earnings power and could provide market-beating gains over the long run.
