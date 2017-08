The One Simple Reason Investors Should Still Steer Clear Away From Valeant (VRX)

Over the past two years, only a small handful of publicly traded companies have the distinction of losing more than 90% of their value. Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) finds itself in that mix, having shed about 94% of its value since peaking in early August 2015 at $264 a share.Valeant has faced a cadre of issues along the way, including allegations of wrongdoing by one of its online drug distributors, Philidor Rx Services, and has taken heat for its drug-pricing practices.