 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

4 Of The Highest-Growth Stocks In Biotech Today



8/25/2017 6:28:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Investing in the biotech industry can be a risky business. In most instances, the deck is stacked against a company succeeding. The vast majority of preclinical studies will fail to reach human trials, and there's no guarantee that a compound in clinical trials will reach pharmacy shelves. Not surprisingly, about 9 in 10 biotech stocks are currently losing money, and some simply may not survive.

However, if you do manage to pick a drug developer that brings exciting, game-changing therapies to market, your investment could increase many times over. A good example is Pharmacyclics, which is now under the ownership of AbbVie.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 