Invacare (IVC) Take Powerchairs To A New Level

Introducing next generation technology to powerchairs, Invacare is pleased to present the REM400 remote with its 3.5" interactive screen that requires minimal force to operate. Following extensive customer-insight research, this innovative remote can be configured to a users' physical and cognitive ability, thanks to its extensive functional capabilities. Also available is a REM500, a display only version of the REM400. Both remotes can be used with a wide range of specialist controls.

The REM400 and REM500 controls have built-in Bluetooth technology to allow users to connect to their PC, Mac and compatible Android devices that have built-in HID functionality.

The LiNX system now allows professionals to mix and match the drive, seating and environmental controls in order to customise the display to suit the user's lifestyle. E.g. The profiles can be customised by names such as Home, Outdoor and Work, with functions specific to each one. Profiles can also be set by user input options i.e. head control.

Another new feature is the ability to adjust the joystick commands. The basic commands on a powerchair are forward, reverse, left and right but there are also other commands such as tilt, recline, lights, horns etc. to consider. The REM400 and REM500 allow these commands to be changed to suit the user, based on frequency or even by accessibility.

To maximise a user's control and independence, the REM400 and REM500 allow a selection of specialist user inputs to be used on Invacare's remarkable powerchairs. They range from head controls, chin controls, Sip 'n' puff systems, joystick options, proximity switches and dual controls, allowing Invacare to provide a control solution for many powerchair users. To help professionals select the best control for a powerchair user, Invacare has put together a useful app with five simple steps to assist with the process. Take a look at the app by visiting www.linx4you.com plus it can downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The above offering is available on all Invacare LiNX powerchairs, with a selection of the specialist controls only compatible with the TDX SP2 Ultra Low Maxx - and it is with this chair that Invacare is now able to fully enter the complex rehab market. As well as feature heavy, the TDX SP2 base itself can be customised thanks to the 10 contemporary shroud and rim insert options available which sit nicely on its new black tyres and castors. There is a new single sided fork option on the front and rear castors.

Announcing the LiNX enhancement, Ilona Wiemann, Global Product Development Manager for Powered Mobility at Invacare International said: "Invacare is once again revolutionising power mobility and setting a new benchmark in this market segment. When first launched last year, LiNX promised to be the start of something different and special and it didn't disappoint and now we are back with even more innovations and smart technology."

