NxStage (NXTM) System One Now In Nine Of Top Ten U.S. Nephrology Hospitals

LAWRENCE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced that the NxStage® System One is now used in nine of the top ten nephrology hospitals in the United States, and fifteen of the top twenty, as identified by U.S. News & World Report.1 The System One simplifies care in acute care settings and allows staff to deliver the prescribed renal replacement therapy via a variety of modalities to critically ill patients.

The System One offers multiple features designed to simplify therapies in hospitals. These features include the NxView interface with graphical touch screen display that provides treatment information and charting assistance, a drop-in cartridge that allows multiple therapies, no waste bags, and no special electrical or plumbing needs. In addition, the System One's range of flow rates allows hospital staff to individualize therapy based on the condition of the patient.

For more information about NxStage System One with NxView visit www.nxstage.com/hcp.

About the NxStage System One

The NxStage System One is used to provide a range of flexible therapy options in hospitals and dialysis centers. The System One is also the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared specifically by the FDA for home hemodialysis and home nocturnal hemodialysis. Its simplicity and revolutionary size (just over a foot tall) are intended to allow convenient use in patients' homes and give patients the freedom to travel with their therapy. When combined with the NxStage PureFlow SL Dialysis Preparation System, patients are able to further simplify, using ordinary tap water to create dialysis fluid on demand. Unlike conventional hemodialysis systems, the System One requires no special infrastructure to operate. Under the guidance of their physician, patients can use the NxStage System One, with their trained partners, where, how and when it best meets their needs, including while they are sleeping - at home or on vacation and at a medically appropriate treatment frequency. In addition, NxStage's Nx2me Connected Health platform collects important NxStage System One and patient information for flexible viewing, monitoring and reporting that may improve patient management and patient retention, as well as simplify alternative site care. www.nxstage.com

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. NxStage also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's websites at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

