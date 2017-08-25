Greenbelt Resources Bioethanol Chosen By NCM Biotech To Be Tested For Use In Patented CBD Liquid Extraction Process

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbelt Resources Corporation (OTC: GRCO) has announced that its bioethanol will be tested for potential use by Natures Comfort Meds Biotechnology (NCM Biotechnology) during its patented CBD (aka canibidiol) extraction process. The bioethanol being used is produced from local brewery waste, and NCM Biotechnology selected Greenbelt for testing because its bioethanol is a greener, cleaner and more sustainable bioproduct.

According to NCM Biotechnology, its CBD extraction process removes cannabinoids from plant material in higher levels than other methods. The company's CBD extraction process uses ethanol to convert the cannabinoids into liquid form, or oil. A recent study has shown that using ethanol as a solvent during the CBD extraction process increases the cannabinoid levels and therapeutic attributes. NCM's cannabinoid-based product is currently being tested in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma or COPD.

Greenbelt CEO Darren Eng anticipates that their bioethanol will perform well during the testing phase and foresees its ethanol being used successfully in other CBD extraction processes.

Puration Inc. (OTC:PURA) has also selected Greenbelt's bioethanol for testing in its patented CBD extraction process for potential use.

In other news, the company is hosting an analyst call on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT. Visit the Investor Page and complete the investor form at the bottom to register for the call.

About NCM Biotechnology

Natures Comfort Meds Biotechnology (NCM Biotech) is dedicated to the research and development of cannabis oil for the treatment of various illnesses, diseases and chronic pain as a symptom of various diagnoses. Our unique and industry leading medicine has a patented extraction process, which results in the highest quality oil with levels of CBD much higher than any other leading competitor. It is because of this patented process, we are able to build a foundation of research and clinical process that allows our company to procure strategic partnerships and further expand our capabilities nationwide. For more information visit www.ncmbiotech.com.

About Puration

Puration is engaged in the development of standardized and repeatable cannabidiol extraction processes that can deliver a consistent and high-quality concentrate for infusion into consumer food and beverage products that appeal to the recreational and wellness market segments. For more information visit www.purationinc.com.

About Greenbelt Resources

Greenbelt Resources Corporation is an award-winning provider of sustainable energy production systems focused on delivering modular solutions that enable the localized processing of locally generated waste into locally consumed products. Greenbelt designs, develops and implements technology that makes the production of advanced biofuel reliable, practical and efficient. Controlled by proprietary automated controls, Greenbelt's small-scale, end-to-end modular systems convert food, beverage and other cellulosic wastes into commercially viable advanced biofuels (bio-ethanol), animal feed, fertilizer and filtered water. For more information visit www.greenbeltresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This document includes certain statements, predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the supply and demand for biofuels, our ability to remain technologically competitive and other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products and prices.

The products and processes described here are not intended to treat, cure or prevent any disease and any related statements made herein, including those associated with the use of Greenbelt's bioethanol, have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.

