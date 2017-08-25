Eurofins Bioanalytical Services Launches Scientific Consulting

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytical Services, a leading provider of large molecule bioanalytical testing services announces today that it will extend its laboratory services to provide consulting to clients to who require expertise and experience in conducting large molecule preclinical and clinical studies.

https://www.eurofins.com/biopharma-services/bioanalysis/consulting

Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytical Services consulting program will provide expert guidance on bioanalytical assay development and fit-for-purpose assay validation, including troubleshooting for ongoing large molecule bioanalytical assay projects. Our experts can also provide pre-qualification audits ensuring that bioanalytical methods, processes and data quality meet the guidance for regulatory submission.

"Our key strength is our technical expertise, particularly in the large molecule GLP testing space, extending across a diverse type of analytical platforms. Our capabilities are also supported by our quality and regulatory expertise with over 15 years of experience in this specific area of testing services. We are dedicated to meet the needs of customers with an emphasis on the design of large molecule bioanalytical programs," said Christina Shasserre, Senior Vice President Eurofins Pharma Discovery and Bioanalytical Services. "With our extensive scientific, technical and regulatory expertise in conducting studies in both the US and EU, and coupled with our global presence; our consulting team is uniquely qualified to provide our clients with reliability they can trust."

Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytical Services can enable the development of a comprehensive bioanalytical program for your large molecule drug development needs. Our goal is to provide support for your methods and data when you need that extra support.

Please contact us

About Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytical Services- a global leader in large molecule bioanalysis

Eurofins Bioanalytical Services is a powerhouse large molecule-focused bioanalytical and biomarker contract research organization that, since its formation in 2003, has actively supported the evolving needs of companies developing biotherapeutics and biosimilars

At our state-of-the-art testing facilities in Oxford, UK and St. Charles, USA we develop, transfer and validate large molecule PK, ADA and biomarker assays to our client's specifications as well as offer a comprehensive listing of pre-qualified assays spanning decades of experience. With industry-leading capacity, we support studies ranging from a single plate to large multinational Phase III clinical trials. We have the capacity to handle variable sample numbers and large volumes to meet the needs of our clients.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurofins-pharma-bioanalytical-services-launches-scientific-consulting-300508853.html

SOURCE Eurofins Bioanalytical Services