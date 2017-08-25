|
Why It’s A Good Year For Diagnostics Startups
8/25/2017 6:08:47 AM
One of the fastest ways to send healthcare VCs running for their Teslas is to tell them that you have a clinical diagnostics startup to pitch. That’s sad because diagnostic tests can provide clarity about a patient’s health, and are a critical part of the healthcare system.
Given their importance to medicine, why have diagnostics been so loathed by VCs? And given that aversion, why have investments in clinical diagnostics quietly risen to a record level this year?
