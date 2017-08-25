 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why It’s A Good Year For Diagnostics Startups



8/25/2017 6:08:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
One of the fastest ways to send healthcare VCs running for their Teslas is to tell them that you have a clinical diagnostics startup to pitch. That’s sad because diagnostic tests can provide clarity about a patient’s health, and are a critical part of the healthcare system.

Given their importance to medicine, why have diagnostics been so loathed by VCs? And given that aversion, why have investments in clinical diagnostics quietly risen to a record level this year?

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 