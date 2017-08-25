The FDA Calls Kyowa Hakko Kirin's Lymphoma Drug a Breakthrough

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4151)(President and CEO: Nobuo Hanai,
“Kyowa Hakko Kirin”) today announced that U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status
to their investigational product, mogamulizumab which is being developed
for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS), in
adult patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome are the most common subtypes of
cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
“We are excited to hear mogamulizumab received such a valuable
designation.” said Mitsuo Satoh, Ph.D., Executive Officer, Vice
President, Head of R&D Division of Kyowa Hakko Kirin. “We will keep on
making effort to provide this antibody to patients with these conditions
worldwide.”
Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on the data from the
MAVORIC (Mogamulizumab anti-CCR4 Antibody Versus
ComparatOR In CTCL) study. This global study is the
largest randomized trial in CTCL. Kyowa Hakko Kirin is working with
investigators on the future presentation and publication of clinical
trial results.
According to the FDA, Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to
expedite the development and regulatory review of therapies for serious
or life-threatening conditions and whose preliminary clinical evidence
indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on one
or more clinically significant endpoints over existing therapies. Under
the designation, the FDA provides intensive guidance, organizational
commitment involving senior managers, and eligibility for rolling and
priority review of the marketing application; this process is intended
to ensure that safe and effective therapies for serious conditions are
approved and available to patients faster than through conventional
approval pathways.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin has also initiated discussions with other regulatory
authorities concerning plans for marketing authorization applications
for mogamulizumab in CTCL in other countries.
The Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group companies strive to contribute to the health
and well-being of people around the world by creating new value through
the pursuit of advances in life sciences and technologies.
About Mogamulizumab
Mogamulizumab is a humanized monoclonal
antibody (mAb) directed against CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), which is
frequently expressed on leukemic cells of certain hematologic
malignancies including CTCL. Mogamulizumab was produced using Kyowa
Hakko Kirin’s proprietary POTELLIGENT® platform, which is
associated with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).
About MAVORIC
MAVORIC is a Phase 3 open-label, multi-center,
randomized study of mogamulizumab versus vorinostat in patients with MF
and SS who have failed at least one prior systemic treatment. The study
is conducted in the US, Europe, Japan and Australia, and randomized 372
patients to receive either mogamulizumab or vorinostat.
About Mycosis Fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS)
MF and
SS are the two most common subtypes of CTCL, a rare type of
non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is characterized by localization of
malignant T lymphocytes to the skin, and depending on the stage, the
disease may involve skin, blood, lymph nodes, and viscera.