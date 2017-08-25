 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) Picks Dramatic Skyscraper for Its New HQ in the Big Apple



8/25/2017 5:30:57 AM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has chosen Tishman Speyer’s dramatic new office skyscraper The Spiral for its new headquarters, The Post has learned.

Although it wasn’t clear whether a lease has yet been signed, Pfizer has definitively made up its mind on the planned Hudson Yards-area cloudbuster, where it will take about 800,000 square feet, sources familiar with the situation said late Thursday.

Read at New York Post


