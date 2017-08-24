Astex Pharma (ASTX) Celebrates As Cancer Drug Receives Marketing Approval In Europe

Further Milestone Payment Under Novartis Collaboration as Kisqali®
(ribociclib) Receives Approval in Europe as a First-Line Treatment for
HR+/HER2- locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer with an Aromatase
Inhibitor
-
Kisqali was discovered as part of a strategic research
collaboration under which Astex and Novartis Institutes for BioMedical
Research (NIBR) scientists jointly developed and optimised the
chemical structure of Kisqali, which was then progressed through
clinical trials by Novartis
-
Marketing approval in Europe follows US marketing approval
announced in March 2017
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astex Pharmaceuticals (“Astex”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to
the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics for
oncology and diseases of the central nervous system, announced today
that its long-standing pharmaceutical collaborator, Novartis, has
received marketing approval in Europe for Kisqali® (ribociclib) plus an
aromatase inhibitor as a first-line treatment in post-menopausal women
with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2
negative (HR+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Astex is eligible to receive a milestone payment in respect of the
European marketing approval, as well as royalty payments on annual sales
of Kisqali, under the drug discovery alliance entered into between Astex
and Novartis in 2005.
Approval by the European Commission follows a positive opinion granted
in June by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
The positive CHMP opinion was based on superior efficacy and
demonstrated safety of Kisqali plus letrozole versus letrozole alone in
the pivotal Phase III MONALEESA-2 clinical trial of first-line
ribociclib plus letrozole in hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative
advanced breast cancer which showed that Kisqali plus letrozole reduced
the risk of progression or death by over 44% over letrozole alone at
interim analysis. In a subsequent analysis of the trial data, after
nearly one year of additional follow-up, Kisqali plus letrozole
demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.3 months and
16.0 months for letrozole alone.1 The European approval
allows for oncologists to prescribe Kisqali with letrozole, anastrozole
or with exemestane and to use their discretion to select the treatment
choice they believe is best for each individual patient.
Harren Jhoti, President and CEO of Astex, UK, said, “We are delighted
that Novartis has received European approval of Kisqali arising from our
productive collaboration with the opportunity to bring a new treatment
option to many more women in Europe with advanced breast cancer.”
Astex received a milestone payment following the FDA approval of Kisqali
in March 2017 and has received a first royalty payment from Novartis
based on sales of Kisqali in the US, and is eligible to receive a
milestone payment on approval of an additional regulatory filing in
Japan.
Notes to Editors
Kisqali® (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor,
a class of drug that helps slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting
two proteins (CDK4 & CDK6) which, when over-activated, can enable cancer
cells to grow and divide quickly. Kisqali is a registered trademark of
Novartis AG.
About Astex Pharmaceuticals
Astex is a leader in innovative drug discovery and development,
committed to the fight against cancer and diseases of the central
nervous system. Astex is developing a proprietary pipeline of novel
therapies and has a number of partnered products being developed under
collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. Astex is a member
of the Otsuka Group, based in Japan. Otsuka is a global healthcare
company with the corporate philosophy: “Otsuka–people creating new
products for better health worldwide.” Otsuka researches, develops,
manufactures and markets innovative and original products, with a focus
on pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and
nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.
For more information about Astex Pharmaceuticals, please visit http://www.astx.com
For
more information about Otsuka Pharmaceutical, please visit http://www.otsuka.com/en/
References
1 Hortobagyi G, Stemmer S, Burris H, et al.
Updated results from MONALEESA-2, a phase III trial of first-line
ribociclib plus letrozole in hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative
advanced breast cancer. Presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), June 4, 2017, Chicago,
Illinois (abstract #1038).