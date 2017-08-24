Chugai Pharma's Emicizumab Receives Priority Review Designation By FDA For Hemophilia A With Inhibitors

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that the US
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License
Application (BLA) and has granted Priority Review for an investigational
antibody emicizumab prophylaxis (preventative) as a once-weekly
subcutaneous treatment for adults, adolescents and children with
hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors. The FDA is expected to make a
decision on approval by February 23, 2018.
“We expect that FDA’s review process for emicizumab has been expedited
with the Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted in September 2015”
said Chugai’s Senior Vice President, Head of Project & Lifecycle
Management Unit, Dr. Yasushi Ito. “There are limited treatment options
for patients with hemophilia A with inhibitors. We are thrilled that the
day is approaching when we can deliver this antibody with a novel mode
of action to patients given this Priority Review status.”
Both the filing and the Priority Review designation were made based on
the results of HAVEN 1 study (NCT02622321) and the interim analysis of
HAVEN 2 study (NCT02795767), both of which have been conducted under a
collaboration between Chugai, Roche and Genentech. HAVEN 1 is for adult
and adolescent patients and HAVEN 2 is for pediatric patients.
Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has
determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in
the safety and effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis
of a serious disease. Outside US, emicizumab has been filed in the EU in
June 2017 and in Japan in July 2017.
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading
research-based pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology
products. Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription
pharmaceuticals and is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively
involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is
working to develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet
medical needs, mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan,
Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating
to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting
research for technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research
focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai
Pharma USA and Chugai
Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the
United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2016 of
Chugai totaled 491.8 billion yen and the operating income was 80.6
billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available
on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.