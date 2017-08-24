Boehringer Ingelheim Initiates Phase IIa Study Of Compound Acquired From Pharmaxis In Debilitating Liver Disease NASH

INGELHEIM, Germany & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boehringer Ingelheim and pharmaceutical company Pharmaxis
(ASX: PXS) announce that Boehringer Ingelheim has initiated a European
and North American Phase IIa trial in NASH with BI 1467335 (formerly
known as PXS-4728A), acquired
from Pharmaxis in May 2015. The compound is an oral inhibitor of
amine oxidase, copper containing 3 (AOC3)1, and works by
blocking leucocyte adhesion and tissue infiltration in inflammatory
processes underlying NASH.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the most common liver
disorder in Western industrialized nations, and its more serious form
NASH, is highly prevalent amongst patients with type 2 Diabetes. NASH is
a major cause of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis and is an area of
high unmet medical need with no treatments currently available. The high
prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity is expected to make NASH one
of the most common causes of advanced liver disorders in coming decades.
25% of the general adult population in the world has NAFLD and the
prevalence of NASH has been found to range from 1.5% to 6.45% in current
research, a number twice as high as 20 years ago.
In 2016 Boehringer Ingelheim obtained Fast Track Designation from the US
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of BI 1467335 in
NASH. Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and
expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions which fill an
unmet medical need. The designation provides opportunities for
Boehringer Ingelheim to accelerate the development of this
investigational drug candidate in NASH.
This
Phase IIa trial is a multi-centre, double-blind design in 150
patients with clinical evidence of NASH. The primary objectives are to
establish proof of clinical principle, investigate suitable dosing, and
to evaluate the safety of BI 1467335. Patients will be randomized to
either one of four dosages of BI 1467335 or to placebo for a 12-week
treatment period.2 A subsequent Phase IIb study will seek to
confirm and extend these findings.
Dr. Christopher Corsico, Chief Medical Officer Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim commented, “Advancing BI 1467335 into Phase II
clinical research is important news for patients with NASH. Boehringer
Ingelheim is committed to developing novel therapeutics designed to
address unmet medical need and improve public health. Boehringer
Ingelheim looks forward to further studying this novel compound in NASH
patients“.
Boehringer Ingelheim has a long history of excellence in the discovery
and development of medicines for cardiometabolic disease patients. It
has established a broad portfolio of marketed products for
thromboembolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, acute myocardial infarction,
hypertension and cardio-renal risk reduction. The cardiometabolic
diseases pipeline extends beyond type 2 diabetes and anticoagulation
with a focus on innovative drugs for the treatment of the devastating
consequences of diabetes.
Pharmaxis CEO Mr. Gary Phillips said, “Pharmaxis selected Boehringer
Ingelheim as our partner for PXS-4728A both because of the company’s
reputation as a leader in cardio metabolic research and development, and
its outstanding track record in advancing external research. Today’s
announcement of the start of this Phase IIa clinical trial for NASH is
excellent news and is very significant for Pharmaxis. It triggers the
payment of an €18 million (A$27m) milestone to Pharmaxis and opens the
path to a total of €195 million in milestone payments as the drug
progresses through development and approval for this indication. The
initiation of Phase II trials in a second indication later this year by
Boehringer Ingelheim can bring the total potential value of the
partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to €418.5m (A$627m) plus sales
milestones and high single digit earn-out payments on annual net sales.”
Please click on the link below for ‘Notes to Editors and References’:
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/phase-iia-initiation-nash