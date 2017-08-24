Apellis Pharma's Eye Drug Meets Primary Endpoint in Mid-Stage Study

Statistically Significant Slowing of Disease Progression Seen at 12
Months
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apellis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing a platform of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment
of autoimmune diseases, today announced that its complement C3
inhibitor, APL-2, met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial
(FILLY) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with
age-related macular degeneration (AMD). At 12 months, APL-2,
administered monthly via intravitreal injection, showed a 29% (p=0.008)
reduction in the rate of GA lesion growth compared to sham. With every
other month administration, a 20% (p=0.067) reduction was observed.
Additionally, in a post hoc analysis, a greater effect was observed
during the second six months of the study: a reduction in growth rate of
47% (p<0.001) with monthly administration, and a reduction of 33%
(p=0.01) with every other month administration.
The most frequently reported adverse events in the study eye were
associated with the injection procedure. A higher incidence of
exudative AMD was observed in the treatment groups, predominantly in
subjects with a history of exudative AMD in the fellow eye, and was
managed with the administration of standard-of-care therapies.
“We are very excited about the results of this study,” said Cedric
Francois, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Apellis. “In
addition to demonstrating a statistically significant slowing of disease
over 12 months, APL-2’s effect appears to increase in the second six
months of the study, slowing down the rate of degeneration by almost
half. We plan to move forward with Phase 3 studies as soon as possible.”
David Boyer, MD, of Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, said,
“These results are very exciting for all people afflicted with dry AMD
with geographic atrophy. It is currently an untreatable condition, and
the reduction of the progression of atrophy in this trial offers new
hope for vision maintenance for our patients.”
Results, including an analysis of genetic markers, will be presented at
an upcoming major medical meeting.
About the FILLY trial
The FILLY trial is a 246-patient Phase
2 multicenter, randomized, single-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial
of APL-2 in patients with GA conducted at 40 clinical sites, located in
the United States, Australia and New Zealand. APL-2 was administered as
an intravitreal injection in the study eye monthly or every other month
for 12 months, followed by six months of monitoring after the end of
treatment. Eyes were evaluated for GA by fundus autofluorescence
photographs (FAF). The rate of GA area growth was measured by mean
change in square root area of GA lesion from baseline to month 12. The
primary endpoint was the change in GA lesion size from baseline to month
12, compared to sham.
About APL-2
APL-2 is designed to inhibit the complement
cascade centrally at C3, and may have the potential to treat a wide
range of complement-mediated diseases more effectively than is possible
with partial inhibitors of complement. APL-2 is a synthetic cyclic
peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol (PEG) polymer that binds
specifically to C3 and C3b, effectively blocking all three pathways of
complement activation (classical, lectin, and alternative). In addition
to the FILLY trial in GA, Apellis is currently evaluating APL-2 in two
clinical trials for systemic administration in paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH). Interim data from these trials demonstrated
meaningful improvements in lactate dehydrogenase and hemoglobin levels
in previously untreated patients as well as patients who are suboptimal
responders to eculizumab, the current standard of care in the treatment
of PNH. Phase 3 studies are planned in GA and PNH, and future clinical
studies of APL-2 are anticipated in other diseases in which complement
is implicated.
About geographic atrophy (GA)
GA is an advanced form of
age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disorder of the central
portion of the retina, known as the macula, which is responsible for
central vision and color perception. GA is a chronic, progressive
condition that leads to central blind spots and permanent loss of
vision. Based on published studies, we estimate that approximately one
million people have GA in the United States alone. There are currently
no approved treatments for GA.
About Apellis
Apellis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the
treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating
autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the
inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the
first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into
clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2,
please visit http://www.apellis.com.