CEOs of Decibel and Ovid (OVID) Urge Peers to 'Stand Up to Trump'
8/24/2017 6:47:49 AM
Xconomy Boston — Biotech CEOs Jeremy Levin and Steve Holtzman have watched the violence in Charlottesville, VA, and its continuing aftermath with disgust. But they aren’t just upset about the rally, the violence and death, and President Trump’s equivocating blame of “many sides.” Levin, of Ovid Therapeutics, and Holtzman, of Decibel Therapeutics, have been disappointed with their peers.
Yes, Merck CEO Ken Frazier stepped down from Trump’s manufacturing advisory council to protest the president’s response—others followed suit and the council has been disbanded. But the life science industry has largely been silent.
