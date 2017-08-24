Genentech (RHHBY)'s Hemophilia Contender Wins Priority Review From the FDA

– Application based on positive results of Phase III study in adults
and adolescents with hemophilia A with inhibitors and interim Phase III
results in children –
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted
Priority Review for emicizumab prophylaxis (preventative) as a
once-weekly subcutaneous treatment for adults, adolescents and children
with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors. Nearly one in three
people with hemophilia A develop inhibitors to standard factor VIII
replacement therapies, which limits treatment options and increases the
risk of life-threatening bleeds and repeated bleeds, particularly in
joints, that cause long-term damage.
“Genentech has a history of developing innovative antibody therapies to
address some of the highest unmet medical needs,” said Sandra Horning,
M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.
“Results of our Phase III study in adults and adolescents as well as
early Phase III results in children showed that emicizumab has
significant potential to help people with hemophilia A with inhibitors,
who face major challenges in preventing and treating bleeds. We are
working with the FDA to hopefully bring this new prophylactic treatment
option to the hemophilia A inhibitor community as soon as possible.”
The BLA for emicizumab is based on results from the Phase III HAVEN 1
study in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older, as well as
interim results from the Phase III HAVEN 2 study in children younger
than 12 years of age. Results from HAVEN 1 were published in The New
England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and results from both
studies were presented at the 26th International Society on
Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress in July 2017.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by February 23, 2018.
Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has
determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in
the safety and effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis
of a serious disease. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation
for emicizumab in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with
inhibitors in September 2015. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is
designed to expedite the development and review of medicines intended to
treat a serious condition with preliminary evidence that indicates they
may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.
Data from both HAVEN 1 and HAVEN 2 have also been submitted for approval
consideration to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and will be
reviewed under accelerated assessment. Additional studies evaluating
emicizumab in people with hemophilia A both with and without inhibitors
and exploring less frequent dosing regimens are ongoing.
About HAVEN 1 (NCT02622321)
HAVEN 1 is a randomized, multicenter, open-label, Phase III study
evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab
prophylaxis compared to on-demand bypassing agents (BPAs) (no
prophylaxis; episodic use only) in adults and adolescents with
hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII. The study included 109
patients (12 years of age and older) with hemophilia A with inhibitors
to factor VIII, who were previously treated with BPAs on-demand or as
prophylaxis. Patients previously treated with on-demand BPAs were
randomized in a 2:1 fashion to receive emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) or
no prophylaxis (Arm B). Patients previously treated with prophylactic
BPAs received emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm C). Additional patients
previously on BPAs (on-demand or prophylaxis) were also enrolled in a
separate arm (Arm D). On-demand treatment of breakthrough bleeds with
BPAs was allowed per protocol in all arms.
The primary endpoint of the study is the number of treated bleeds over
time with emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) compared with no prophylaxis
(Arm B). Secondary endpoints include all bleed rate, joint bleed rate,
spontaneous bleed rate, target joint bleed rate, health-related quality
of life (HRQoL)/health status, and intra-patient comparison to bleed
rate on their prior prophylaxis regimen with BPAs (Arm C) or no
prophylaxis (Arm B). The study also evaluated safety and
pharmacokinetics.
In the HAVEN 1 study, the primary endpoint showed a clinically
meaningful and statistically significant reduction in treated bleeds of
87 percent (risk rate [RR]=0.13, p<0.0001) with emicizumab prophylaxis
compared with on-demand (no prophylaxis; episodic use only) BPAs. All 12
secondary endpoints were positive, including a statistically significant
reduction of 79 percent (RR=0.21, p=0.0003) in treated bleeds in a
first-of-its-kind intra-patient analysis comparing two prophylaxis
regimens (emicizumab and BPAs) in a subset of patients. Adverse events
(AEs) occurring in five percent or more of patients treated with
emicizumab were local injection site reactions, headache, fatigue, upper
respiratory tract infection and joint pain (arthralgia).
As previously reported, two patients experienced thromboembolic events
(TE) and three patients had thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) while
receiving emicizumab prophylaxis and more than 100 u/kg/day of the BPA
activated prothrombin complex concentrate on average for 24 hours or
more before the event. Two of these patients had also received
recombinant factor VIIa. Neither TE event required anti-coagulation
therapy and one patient restarted emicizumab. The cases of TMA observed
were transient, and one patient restarted emicizumab.
About HAVEN 2 (NCT02795767)
HAVEN 2 is a single-arm, multicenter, open-label, Phase III study
evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly
subcutaneous administration of emicizumab. The interim analysis after a
median of 12 weeks of treatment included 19 children (younger than 12
years of age) with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII, who
require treatment with BPAs. The objectives of the study are to evaluate
the number of treated bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis,
safety, pharmacokinetics, HRQoL and proxy HRQoL with aspects of
caregiver burden.
Interim results from the single-arm HAVEN 2 study were consistent with
the positive results from the HAVEN 1 study. After a median observation
time of 12 weeks, the study showed that only one of 19 children
receiving emicizumab reported a treated bleed. There were no reported
joint or muscle bleeds. The study also indicated that emicizumab, with a
once-weekly subcutaneous dosing, may help alleviate some of the burden
of hemophilia treatment for children and their parents. The most common
AEs were mild injection site reactions and common cold symptoms
(nasopharyngitis). No TE or TMA events were observed.
About emicizumab (ACE910)
Emicizumab is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody designed
to bring together factors IXa and X, proteins required to activate the
natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process.
Emicizumab is administered by an injection of a ready-to-use solution
under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly. Emicizumab is being
evaluated in pivotal Phase III studies in people 12 years of age and
older, both with and without inhibitors to factor VIII, and in children
younger than 12 years of age with factor VIII inhibitors. Additional
trials are exploring less frequent dosing schedules. The clinical
development program is assessing the safety and efficacy of emicizumab
and its potential to help overcome current clinical challenges: the
short-lasting effects of existing treatments, the development of factor
VIII inhibitors and the need for frequent venous access. Emicizumab was
created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and is being co-developed by
Chugai, Roche and Genentech.
About hemophilia A
Hemophilia A is an inherited, serious disorder in which a person’s blood
does not clot properly, leading to uncontrolled and often spontaneous
bleeding. Hemophilia affects around 20,000 people in the United States,
with hemophilia A being the most common form and approximately 50-60
percent of people living with a severe form of the disorder. People with
hemophilia A either lack or do not have enough of a clotting protein
called factor VIII. In a healthy person, when a bleed occurs, factor
VIII brings together the clotting factors IXa and X, which is a critical
step in the formation of a blood clot to help stop bleeding. Depending
on the severity of their disorder, people with hemophilia A can bleed
frequently, especially into their joints or muscles. These bleeds can
present a significant health concern as they often cause pain and can
lead to chronic swelling, deformity, reduced mobility and long-term
joint damage. In addition to impacting a person’s quality of life, these
bleeds can be life-threatening if they go into vital organs, such as the
brain. A serious complication of treatment is the development of
inhibitors to factor VIII replacement therapies. Inhibitors are
antibodies developed by the body’s immune system that bind to and block
the efficacy of replacement factor VIII, making it difficult, if not
impossible to obtain a level of factor VIII sufficient to control
bleeding. People with hemophilia A who develop inhibitors will typically
infuse BPA therapies, either on-demand (episodic) or as prophylaxis, to
control bleeding. This approach is known to be less effective and less
predictable than factor VIII replacement therapy in people with
hemophilia A without inhibitors.
About Genentech in hemophilia
In 1984, Genentech scientists were the first to clone recombinant factor
VIII in response to the contaminated hemophilia blood supply crisis of
the early 1980s. For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing
medicines to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases
of the blood within oncology, and is investigating emicizumab as a
potential treatment option for hemophilia A. Genentech is committed to
improving treatment and care in the hemophilia community by delivering
meaningful science and clinical expertise. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hemophilia.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.