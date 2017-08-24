|
Here's Why Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Cost So Much
Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform want to know why the prices of multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs are so high. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have sent letters to seven drugmakers, including Biogen and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, asking for information about factors related to pricing for their MS products.
These letters appear to be an opening salvo in what Cummings and Welch vow will be a full investigation into pricing of MS drugs. I don't think an investigation is needed at all, though. There's a simple reason why these drugs cost so much: It's just the way our system works.
