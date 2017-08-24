Novartis AG (NVS) Taps Retail Expert to Reboot Its Digital Strategy

Novartis Appoints Bertrand Bodson As Chief Digital Officer

Basel, August 24, 2017 - Novartis announced today that Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer for Sainsbury's Argos, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Digital Officer, reporting to Joseph Jimenez, CEO of Novartis.

He will join Novartis on January 1, 2018, and will be responsible for creating and executing a company-wide digital strategy in close collaboration with the Executive Committee of Novartis, working with leadership teams across the business and external partners. Mr. Bodson will lead the digital transformation Novartis has embarked upon to improve the way the Company uses data in drug discovery and development, engages with patients, doctors and other stakeholders, as well as automating business processes.

"Bertrand has a proven track record of creating and implementing successful digital strategies across global companies, and leading cultural change in order to make this happen at scale," said Mr. Jimenez. "This is not just about digital helping the business. Bertrand will help us transform our business model using digital technologies."

Mr. Bodson has extensive experience as a senior executive and entrepreneur across a variety of industries. In his current role at Sainsbury's Argos, he has led a highly successful transformation from a traditional catalogue business to the third-largest online retailer in the UK.

Mr. Bodson said: "I am very excited to be joining Novartis to play a part in its efforts to reimagine medicine by leveraging digital on behalf of millions of patients and practitioners. While this will be one of the most important and disruptive challenges in the years to come Novartis, as a global leader, is particularly well positioned to drive this, and have even greater and sustainable impact on healthcare worldwide."

He is a Belgian citizen and has lived and worked in Europe and North America. Prior to Sainsbury's Argos he held a senior role at EMI Music and co-founded Bragster.com, a social networking and content sharing website. Mr. Bodson also held senior roles at online retailer Amazon, both in Seattle and across Europe. He started his career in 1998 at Boston Consulting Group.

Mr. Bodson has an MBA from Harvard Business School in the United States and a Masters of Commercial Engineering from the Solvay Business School/McGill University in Belgium and Canada.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "to drive," "will," "to improve," "excited," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential improvements in the way Novartis uses data in drug discovery and development, engages with patients, doctors and other stakeholders, and automates business processes, or regarding the potential future financial impact of such changes. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Novartis will improve the ways in which it uses data in drug discovery and development, engages with patients, doctors and other stakeholders, and automates business processes, or that any such changes will have a positive financial impact on Novartis. In particular, our expectations regarding such efforts and the financial performance of Novartis could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in digital activities; the difficulties inherent in making large-scale changes to sizeable organizations; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact [email protected]

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: [email protected]

Antonio Ligi

Novartis Global Media Relations

+41 61 324 1374 (direct)

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile)

[email protected]

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: [email protected]