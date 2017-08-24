|
Meet the 23-Year Old Who's Gambling $22 Million on Anti-Aging R&D
8/24/2017 5:29:57 AM
Laura Deming is not your typical venture capitalist. Then again, she isn’t typical in many ways.
For starters, the 23-year-old, New Zealand native was home schooled, developing along the way a love of math and physics and, perhaps most interestingly, the biology of aging. In fact, she became so preoccupied with the latter that at age 11, Deming wrote to Cynthia Kenyon, a renowned molecular biologist who specializes in the genetics of aging, asking if she could visit Kenyon’s San Francisco lab during a family trip to the Bay Area. Kenyon said yes. When, soon after the visit, Deming asked if she could work in the lab, Kenyon said yes again.
comments powered by