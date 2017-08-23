|
How A Doctor Stirred National Demand For A Detox Device — Without Solid Evidence It Actually Works
8/23/2017 7:04:32 AM
CREVE COUER, Mo. — The private Facebook group for the Bridge — a wearable medical device claiming to help opioid users overcome the pain of withdrawal — feels like a recovery meeting. Doctors sing the device’s praises. Patients describe it as a miracle and offer to help spread the gospel.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared the device, which sends small electrical pulses through four cranial nerves, for treatment of chronic and acute pain three years ago.
