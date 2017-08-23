|
Mini-Antennas Could Power Medical Devices, Northeastern University Reveals
8/23/2017 7:02:55 AM
Engineers have figured out how to make antennas for wireless communication 100 times smaller than their current size, an advance that could lead to tiny brain implants, micro–medical devices, or phones you can wear on your finger. The brain implants in particular are “like science fiction,” says study author Nian Sun, an electrical engineer and materials scientist at Northeastern University in Boston. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to make them a reality.
comments powered by