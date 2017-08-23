 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Despite Hurdles, GI Dynamics (GID.AX)'s CEO is Still Excited About Endobarrier's Future



8/23/2017

GI Dynamics CEO Scott Schorer has had an uphill battle over the past year. His company has faced regulatory and compliance issues, negative shareholder sentiment and a number of other concerns.

But Schorer and his team are committed to righting the ship and saving a product they see as having no equal in the current marketplace – even if that turnaround requires difficult decisions be made.

Read at MassDevice


