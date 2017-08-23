Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Despite Hurdles,
GI Dynamics
(
GID.AX
)'s CEO is Still Excited About Endobarrier’s Future
Tweet
8/23/2017 7:00:36 AM
GI Dynamics CEO Scott Schorer has had an uphill battle over the past year. His company has faced regulatory and compliance issues, negative shareholder sentiment and a number of other concerns.
But Schorer and his team are committed to righting the ship and saving a product they see as having no equal in the current marketplace – even if that turnaround requires difficult decisions be made.
Read at
MassDevice
