The Difficulties Of Cloning A CEO...For Teva (TEVA)



8/23/2017 6:52:59 AM

After the death of its former chairman in 2011, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. rechristened its Jerusalem factory the Eli Hurvitz Oral Solid Dosage Plant. It’s fairly ordinary for a company to name a building after a former leader, though—and Hurvitz had been anything but ordinary. He served as chief executive officer for 25 years, transforming a regional business into the world’s largest manufacturer of generic drugs.

Read at Bloomberg


