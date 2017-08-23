 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Roche (RHHBY) Fine-Tuned an Old Drug Under a New Name to Keep Making Profits



8/23/2017 6:47:37 AM

In the remote forests of northern Sweden, Anders Svenningsson’s multiple sclerosis patients have benefited from a drug he’s been prescribing for the past eight years. It doesn’t require weekly injections, doesn’t leave patients feeling achy and feverish; and most important, halts their disease. That drug, Rituxan—originally developed to treat cancer—has become Sweden’s most prescribed medicine for MS, in which the body attacks its own central nervous system.

Read at Bloomberg


Bloomberg
Roche
  		 

