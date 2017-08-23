 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The Best And Worst Biotech IPOs Of 2017



8/23/2017

When we started out this year, several analysts remarked that 2017 would basically be OK for biotech IPOs. Nothing like the go-go days of 2014, of course, but equal to or slightly better than the so-so 28 that scored in 2016.

At this stage of the game, those early forecasts appear to be right on the money — with a shot at being a bit conservative. And some standout successes on the IPO front are likely to continue to drive new offerings that are creating billions of dollars of shareholder value in these fledgling drug companies.

