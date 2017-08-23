 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Altimmune Expands to New HQ With Plans for New Jobs



8/23/2017 6:31:25 AM

Altimmune, a Montgomery County-based biotechnology company, is moving to larger headquarters to accommodate new employees and anticipated growth following its merger with like-minded Annapolis firm PharmAthene.

The company is expected to move into its new, 14,000-square-foot facility at 910 Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, early next year.

Altimmune and PharmAthene, both which are developing anthrax drugs,announced plans to merge in January.



