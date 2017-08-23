 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Pfizer (PFE) Is A Pharma Dividend Superstar



8/23/2017 6:21:20 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Pfizer stock comes with a rather formidable dividend yield of 3.92 percent, which, coupled with a strong growth rate, makes it one of the dividend superstars in the pharma sector. The stock currently trades almost midway between its 52 weeks low and high of $29.83 and $35.38 respectively and thus offers a good point to build a position. The company recently reported rather tepid quarterly numbers but made up for those with a few product approvals. Management's decision to raise EPS guidance is also a sign of good things to come.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 