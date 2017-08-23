|
How Pfizer (PFE) Is A Pharma Dividend Superstar
8/23/2017 6:21:20 AM
Pfizer stock comes with a rather formidable dividend yield of 3.92 percent, which, coupled with a strong growth rate, makes it one of the dividend superstars in the pharma sector. The stock currently trades almost midway between its 52 weeks low and high of $29.83 and $35.38 respectively and thus offers a good point to build a position. The company recently reported rather tepid quarterly numbers but made up for those with a few product approvals. Management's decision to raise EPS guidance is also a sign of good things to come.
comments powered by