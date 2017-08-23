|
What's Next For Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) After Another Opdivo Setback?
8/23/2017 6:17:07 AM
The signs were definitely there for a disappointment from Bristol-Myers Squibb. Several weeks ago, AstraZeneca reported its checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi failed to improve progression-free survival in a late-stage study targeting lung cancer. There were concerns that Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) could experience a similar letdown when the company announced results from a late-stage study of its own checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo, combined with chemotherapy in treating lung cancer.
A disappointment came, but it was in a totally different indication.
