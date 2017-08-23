|
This Drug Could be the Most Crucial in Regeneron (REGN)'s Massive Pipeline
8/23/2017 6:13:24 AM
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has four significant medications on the market, including three that have won Food and Drug Administration approval since 2015, and it's investing big money in research and development to provide it with a steady stream of new products. One of the most important drugs in its research pipeline is REGN-2810, a cancer-fighting drug that inhibits PD-1 so that cancer can't hide from the immune system.
In this clip from the Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, analyst Kristine Harjes is joined by Todd Campbell to discuss Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' R&D efforts, including REGN-2810's development.
comments powered by